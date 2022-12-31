Cowboys cap season with 30-27 overtime loss to Ohio in Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. – The University of Wyoming football team was seconds away from its fourth consecutive bowl victory during the Arizona Bowl on Friday in Tucson.

Quarterback Andrew Peasley led the Cowboys on a six-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with a 5-yard touchdown run by freshman Jordon Vaughn. The score, which was Vaughn’s second of the game in his first career start, put UW up 24-21 with 2 minutes and 7 seconds left to play.