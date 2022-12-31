ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 1

Related
focushillsboro.com

Judge In Harney County, Oregon Must Rule On A Disputed Gun Measure By Tuesday

Disputed Gun Measure: On Tuesday, January 3, a judge in Harney County will make a ruling on whether to temporarily halt the implementation of Measure 114. The proposed legislation would close a legal loophole that currently permits weapons to be sold by dealers before a background check clears if the buyer doesn’t provide a social security number.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: A New Year, New Session, New Laws, and New Lines

EDITOR’S NOTE: As Representative Gomberg notes below, with re-districting House District 10 no longer includes the southern corner of Tillamook County, and the entirety of Tillamook County is now in House District 32 with new state representative Cyrus Javadi being sworn in this week. Even though Rep. Gomberg does represent Tillamook County per se, his perspective of Oregon Coast issues and our rural counties is valuable to our community. His very well-written summaries of happenings in the Legislature will continue to be featured on the Pioneer as we consider him part of the communication team. Keep up the good work, Rep. Gomberg, thank you for all you do for our coastal communities, and we look forward to a productive legislative session.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year

The shocking interruption of a typically quiet, late-August Sunday evening, when a disturbed young man fired off 100-plus bullets on the way to and inside Bend’s Eastside Safeway, only to be stopped by employee Don Surrett Jr.’s heroic actions in the produce department, were bound to be viewed as Central Oregon’s biggest news story of 2022, from the very moments those tragic events unfolded. The post Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KGW

Oregon's new paid leave program: What you need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's paid family and medical leave program began collecting money from workers and businesses Jan. 1 and employees will be able to start applying for benefits Sept. 3. The program will cover leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury,...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Preparing for psilocybin treatment in Oregon

Authorized by the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Psilocybin Services is now accepting license applications for future psilocybin treatment centers as of Monday, Jan. 2. While treatment isn’t expected to become available until the middle of 2023, psilocybin advocates are already working to make sure it will be accessible.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect

EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 20 new laws coming to Oregon on Jan. 1

There are 20 new laws taking effect in Oregon starting January 1, 2023. “Every year, we hear about the legislature enacting a host of new laws,” said Managing Attorney Bryan Donahue with the Donahue Law firm. “This year, for example, is no different than other years. One of the ones that stands out to me as an attorney practicing literally right across the street from the courthouse is House Bill 4121.”
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon’s paid leave program now in effect

Only about a dozen states have passed a paid leave program that guarantees workers can take time off for personal or family medical reasons. As of Sunday, Oregon’s program has now begun. Companies and workers are starting to contribute the money to pay for the program. Workers will be able to apply for benefits in September of this year. Employees can take three different kinds of leave: medical leave, family leave or safe leave. Medical covers the individual; family leave is for caring for children or loved ones; and safe leave provides for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment or stalking to take paid time off. Karen Humelbaugh is the director of Paid Leave Oregon in the state’s employment department and joins us to explain the details of the program.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

A Better Judicial System Has Taken A Step Forward With The Brown Death Penalty Decision

Brown Death Penalty: With her recent statement that she will commute the execution sentences of the last 17 individuals on Oregon’s death row to life in prison, Governor Kate Brown took a significant step toward abolishing a justice system that causes more harm than good. When covering the final two executions in Oregon, in 1996 and 1997, respectively, I was initially exposed to the repercussions of the death penalty. Those convicts had withdrawn their appeals, claiming they preferred death to life in confinement. Since there were no ongoing appeals, the state went through with the “process.”
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says

Its latest Dirty Truth report analyzed decarbonization plans and awarded grades to 77 of the country’s biggest electric utilities, including Portland General Electric, or PGE, Idaho Power and PacifiCorp, which owns Pacific Power, operating in Oregon and California. Only one of the three companies, which provide electricity to about...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy