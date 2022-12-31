EDITOR’S NOTE: As Representative Gomberg notes below, with re-districting House District 10 no longer includes the southern corner of Tillamook County, and the entirety of Tillamook County is now in House District 32 with new state representative Cyrus Javadi being sworn in this week. Even though Rep. Gomberg does represent Tillamook County per se, his perspective of Oregon Coast issues and our rural counties is valuable to our community. His very well-written summaries of happenings in the Legislature will continue to be featured on the Pioneer as we consider him part of the communication team. Keep up the good work, Rep. Gomberg, thank you for all you do for our coastal communities, and we look forward to a productive legislative session.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO