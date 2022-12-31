TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they have made arrests for threatening an act of violence to a family. On Dec. 30 around 4:15 p.m., police say an 11-year-old ran into a Quik Trip near 21st and Memorial and told employees that Ayden was in her nearby apartment with a pistol in his hand and was going to kill her family.

