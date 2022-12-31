ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Police investigate burglary at east Tulsa car dealership

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a burglary at an east Tulsa car dealership. Tulsa police said about three cars were broken into and had items stolen from them at the Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership near East 51st Street and South Memorial Drive. There is no...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man leads officers on chase after TPD responds to domestic violence report

TULSA. Okla. — On Jan. 1, around 9 p.m., Tulsa Police responded to a domestic violence report. Once arriving, officers found out the suspect, Ephrim Harris, had threatened to kill the victim after arriving at the home. The victim had a protective order against Harris, but it had not yet been served.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Suspect dies after pursuit, armed confrontation with Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. — A pursuit suspect died Saturday morning during a confrontation with the Tulsa Police Department. Around 3:29 a.m., Tulsa Police Dispatch received a call for assistance from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department, according to a new release from Tulsa police. A Lighthorse officer initiated a traffic stop when the suspect led the officer on a pursuit.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Police shoot suspect following pursuit through Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot by police following a pursuit through Tulsa early Saturday. A Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse police officer tried to stop a driver just before 3:30 a.m. near 81st and South Riverside, Tulsa police said. Lighthorse police asked for Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Firefighters battle north Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters are at a house fire in north Tulsa near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. A FOX23 photographer on the scene saw one woman being loaded into an ambulance. This is the second house fire Tulsa firefighters have been to Monday morning. Firefighters also...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night. The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

One man dead after north Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities said one man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a north Tulsa house fire Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the house near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Firefighters said the front of the house was fully engulfed in...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist

The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
CANEY, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TFD responds to second house fire, hours apart

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating a house fire in Tulsa. It’s the second house fire that the Tulsa Fire Department has responded to on Monday. Crews were called to the home near E. 21st and 129th. Smoke was seen billowing from the roof as firefighters arrived. A...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy