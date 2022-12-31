Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Police investigate burglary at east Tulsa car dealership
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a burglary at an east Tulsa car dealership. Tulsa police said about three cars were broken into and had items stolen from them at the Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership near East 51st Street and South Memorial Drive. There is no...
Law Enforcement Investigating South Tulsa Robbery
Tulsa Police are investigating after a cell phone store near South Peoria Avenue and I-44 was broken into early Monday morning. Authorities said the store was broken into around 4:30 a.m., and that the intruder used a large piece of concrete to smash out the lower part of the glass door.
KOKI FOX 23
Man leads officers on chase after TPD responds to domestic violence report
TULSA. Okla. — On Jan. 1, around 9 p.m., Tulsa Police responded to a domestic violence report. Once arriving, officers found out the suspect, Ephrim Harris, had threatened to kill the victim after arriving at the home. The victim had a protective order against Harris, but it had not yet been served.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man accused of shooting at police is gunned down in Tulsa following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man is dead after firing at officers and leading them on a chase in Tulsa. The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police say they tried to make a traffic stop near 81st and Riverside on Saturday, but the driver refused to stop. Tulsa police joined...
KOCO
Suspect dies after pursuit, armed confrontation with Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. — A pursuit suspect died Saturday morning during a confrontation with the Tulsa Police Department. Around 3:29 a.m., Tulsa Police Dispatch received a call for assistance from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department, according to a new release from Tulsa police. A Lighthorse officer initiated a traffic stop when the suspect led the officer on a pursuit.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Police shoot suspect following pursuit through Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot by police following a pursuit through Tulsa early Saturday. A Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse police officer tried to stop a driver just before 3:30 a.m. near 81st and South Riverside, Tulsa police said. Lighthorse police asked for Tulsa...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters battle north Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters are at a house fire in north Tulsa near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. A FOX23 photographer on the scene saw one woman being loaded into an ambulance. This is the second house fire Tulsa firefighters have been to Monday morning. Firefighters also...
Man Charged In Federal Court For Threatening To Kill People At Tulsa Clinic
A Tulsa man has been charged in federal court with threatening to kill people at a Tulsa Outpatient Clinic. Authorities say 31-year-old Zachariah McGuire was arrested on November 14th after he showed up at Ernest Childrens VA Clinic with a loaded revolver. They say he had called the clinic earlier...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night. The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke...
KTUL
Drumright Police Department recovers items after officer notices drug activity
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drumright Police Department's Officer Kearney responded to a threats complaint on Wednesday. On that call, police say Kearny observed indicators of drug activity. Once completing the original call, Kearney requested assistance, secured the home, wrote an affidavit, and requested a search warrant. The warrant was...
KTUL
Couple allegedly threatens violent acts to 11-year-old, family at Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they have made arrests for threatening an act of violence to a family. On Dec. 30 around 4:15 p.m., police say an 11-year-old ran into a Quik Trip near 21st and Memorial and told employees that Ayden was in her nearby apartment with a pistol in his hand and was going to kill her family.
KOKI FOX 23
One man dead after north Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Authorities said one man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a north Tulsa house fire Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the house near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Firefighters said the front of the house was fully engulfed in...
KTUL
Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of Police mourns loss of founding member
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Fort Gibson Fraternal of Police announced on Wednesday that one of its founding members of Lodge 209 has passed. Fort Gibson FOP says Bill Parris served the residents honorably as a peace officer for many years until becoming a Muskogee Public Schools officer. He...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
KOKI FOX 23
Transparency in question as City of Tulsa, TPD faces lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Watch and Whitney Bryen are suing the City of Tulsa over the Oklahoma Open Records Act (ORA) in connection to a mental health call Tulsa Police responded to regarding a mental health crisis with a woman called LaDonna Paris. Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit investigative...
KOKI FOX 23
19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Breaking Into Ex-Wife's Home
Tulsa Police arrested a man they said violated a protective order by breaking into his ex-wife's house on New Year's Eve. TPD said officers arrested John Hunt after being called to 4th and S. 71st E. Ave. just after 5 p.m. Police said a family-friend went to the home and...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TFD responds to second house fire, hours apart
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating a house fire in Tulsa. It’s the second house fire that the Tulsa Fire Department has responded to on Monday. Crews were called to the home near E. 21st and 129th. Smoke was seen billowing from the roof as firefighters arrived. A...
