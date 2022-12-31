Read full article on original website
What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Barbara Walters, Legendary Broadcaster and Creator of The View, Dead at 93
"Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones," her representative Cindi Berger confirmed to PEOPLE Friday Pioneering journalist and television personality Barbara Walters has died, PEOPLE confirms. She was 93. The iconic newsperson died Friday evening, her representative Cindi Berger tells PEOPLE. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones," Berger says. "She lived a big life." "She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women." Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger also announced Walters' death, tweeting that the...
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Barbara Walters, a Legendary Journalist for Decades, Dies at Age 93
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. “Barbara Walters...
Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials
ABC News will pay tribute to legendary journalist Barbara Walters in two specials over this holiday weekend – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020, a two-hour primetime special, will feature Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos,...
CNBC
Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV broadcaster, dead at 93
Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View." Robert Iger, CEO of ABC parent company Walt Disney, issued a statement calling Walters "a dear friend." Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died...
BBC
Barbara Walters: Trailblazing US news anchor dies aged 93
Pioneering US TV broadcaster Barbara Walters has died aged 93 after a career spanning half a century. She became the first US female network news anchor when she joined ABC News in 1976. Born in Boston at the start of the Great Depression in 1929, she won 12 Emmy awards.
TODAY.com
See Barbara Walters’ most memorable moments on TODAY
Following the death of Barbara Walters, TODAY looks back at some of her most memorable moments on the broadcast where she began her trailblazing career.Jan. 2, 2023.
KHQ Right Now
Remembering trailblazing journalist, Barbara Walters, after death at 93
Barbara Walters began her career at Today in 1961, becoming the first female co-anchor in 1974, then the first woman anchor in network evening news in 1976. Hoda Kobt said of Walters, "She blazed the trail—she kicked the door down... so we could walk through."
Barbara Walters, pioneering TV journalist who began on ‘TODAY,’ dies at 93
Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV broadcaster who blazed a trail for women in a male-dominated medium, died Friday. She was 93. Her death was confirmed by her representative, Cindi Berger, who said Walters died "peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones." "She lived her life with no regrets," Berger...
TODAY.com
A look back at Barbara Walters’ most influential interviews
Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters sat down with influential and powerful people during her decades-long career. Walters is remembered for perfecting the art of the interview by asking great questions and getting people to open up. Lester Holt takes a look back at some of Walters' most famous interviews.Dec. 31, 2022.
Former 'View' co-hosts honor the late Barbara Walters
Numerous women who worked with Barbara Walters on ABC's daytime chat show, "The View," have paid tribute to the trailblazing journalist who died Friday at the age of 93.
soapoperanetwork.com
ABC to Air ‘Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20’ In Honor of Legendary Journalist
Barbara Walters, the legendary news journalist who was the first woman to co-host “The Today Show” and a network evening news program, died on Friday, December 30, 2022. To honor her life, ABC will air a primetime broadcast on Sunday, January 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, titled “Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20.”
soapoperanetwork.com
R.I.P. Barbara Walters – ‘20/20’ Anchor and ‘The View’ Co-Creator Dies at 93
Legendary broadcast journalist Barbara Walters has died, ABC News announced on Friday, December 30, 2022. Walters, who was 93 years old, died peacefully in her home in New York City surrounded by her loved ones, the network stated. Best known for hosting “20/20” and “The View,” Walters made waves in...
Barbara Walters Remembered as ‘a True Legend,’ ‘Modest and Touching’ After Death at 93
"She cared about the truth and she made us care too," Kareem Abdul-Jabbar writes
Anita Pointer, Member of the ’80s Pop Group the Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74
Among her many hit songs were Im So Excited, Hes So Shy, Slow Hand and Jump (For My Love)
Ruggero Deodato, ‘Cannibal Holocaust’ Director, Dies at 83
The Italian director known as "Monsiuer Cannibal" was an inspiration for Quentin Tarantino, Oliver Stone, Eli Roth
Vivienne Westwood, Famed British Fashion Designer, Dies at 81
Westwood helped fuel the rise of punk fashion and her work was prominently featured in "Sex and the City"
Stan Lee Documentary Coming to Disney+ in 2023￼
Marvel unveiled the news on what would have been the comic book writer's 100th birthday
How to Stream CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’
They say they won't be drinking this year...
