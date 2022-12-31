New Year's Eve celebrations suggest restaurants have turned a corner

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- As Chicago restaurants head into 2023 with New Year’s Eve celebrations, there are signs that food and entertainment venues have rounded a corner since the pandemic.

“I remember last year was, generally speaking, a difficult time for restaurants,” says David Barriball, director of operations for One Off Hospitality here in Chicago, which has restaurants like Publican and Avec West Loop and Avec River North.

He says this year they’re getting back to making New Year’s Eve special.

“So, things like seafood towers, magnums of champagne and tasting menus were additions to both of the Avecs and to Publican this year,” Barriball said.

Green Curtain Events in Chicago, which has several events, including New Year’s Eve at Navy Pier, says the questions it is getting this year are about which bands are playing where, not necessarily what the Covid protocols are.

And Eventbrite says nationwide, the number of people expected to attend New Year’s Eve celebrations this year are double last year’s numbers.

