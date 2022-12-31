ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

New Year's Eve celebrations suggest restaurants have turned a corner

By Steve Miller
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PW7Oy_0jzF06WC00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- As Chicago restaurants head into 2023 with New Year’s Eve celebrations, there are signs that food and entertainment venues have rounded a corner since the pandemic.

“I remember last year was, generally speaking, a difficult time for restaurants,” says David Barriball, director of operations for One Off Hospitality here in Chicago, which has restaurants like Publican and Avec West Loop and Avec River North.

He says this year they’re getting back to making New Year’s Eve special.

“So, things like seafood towers, magnums of champagne and tasting menus were additions to both of the Avecs and to Publican this year,” Barriball said.

Green Curtain Events in Chicago, which has several events, including New Year’s Eve at Navy Pier, says the questions it is getting this year are about which bands are playing where, not necessarily what the Covid protocols are.

And Eventbrite says nationwide, the number of people expected to attend New Year’s Eve celebrations this year are double last year’s numbers.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellemming.com

Chicago Food Guide (21 Dishes to Try According to a Local)

Let’s be real, the food in Chicago is next level. It’s a world-class city with so much to see and do, and yet you really could come here just for the food. I’ve lived in Chicago for 5 years and have experienced a ton of Chicago restaurants – I can honestly say it’s a paradise for foodies. And it’s not all about deep-dish pizza either, there are tons of other Chicago-specific foods to try as well.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Chicago Rings in New Year With Traditional Bean Drop

Millennium Park — Following two years away, the traditional Bean drop celebration was back in full force last night with Chicagoans ringing in the New Year by watching the 110 ton stainless steel sculpture drop 300 feet and explode into fragments. “What better opportunity to contemplate how I’ve been...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Dates Set For 2023 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show is almost here, with February dates set for the annual show. The auto show is billed as the largest motor exhibition in North America, and organizers anticipate this year's event to be similar to pre-pandemic iterations as fan-favorite events will return across multiple halls of the convention center, including the north exhibit hall.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer

This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Wild Fork, Oak Park’s New Palace of Protein

Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on December 24th, I felt like Robin Williams in Moscow on the Hudson. Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options. My first experience of Wild Fork was not quite so dramatic, but I must admit to a small sense of awe at their remarkable range of meat, fish and seafood.
OAK PARK, IL
whatnowchicago.com

Farmhouse Evanston Rebranding to Thomas and Dutch

Farmhouse Evanston, the farm-themed American restaurant at 703 Church Street, is rebranding to Thomas & Dutch. This new restaurant is expected to open sometime in early 2023 under the same ownership, according to Evanston Now. It will be joined by Fonda, a new authentic Mexican restaurant from chef Michael Lachowicz, replacing The Stained Glass. Thomas & Dutch will serve craveable and elevated comfort food alongside local spirits, innovative cocktails, and an extensive wine program. Upstairs, The North Shore Room will be ideal for hosting memorable gatherings such as wedding functions, showers, and corporate events.
EVANSTON, IL
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Visit Walgreens’ vitamin vault before it closes next month

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Wicker Park Walgreens With Iconic ‘Vitamin Vault’ Closing Next Month: The store in the Noel State Bank building has become a hit with tourists and TikTok-ers for its historic architecture and accessibility. It will close in January.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy