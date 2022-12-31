ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Community celebrates Wasco superintendent given grim cancer prognosis

By Mikhala Armstrong
 3 days ago

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Robert Cobb worked his way up at Wasco Union High School district for more than 20 years, from teacher to superintendent for the last two years.

Around the time Cobb took the lead as superintendent, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After sharing the news, Wasco came together Friday to celebrate Cobb’s 50th birthday.

Days ago, Cobb was told he had two weeks left to live, and parents, students, fellow educators, and more waited to cheer Cobb on, hoping the parade would uplift his spirits. Laurie Rodriguez, who worked with Cobb as a teacher at Wasco High School in the ’90s, said Cobb is an asset to the community worth celebrating.

“It was important for much of the community to be here today, just to show the love and support. We’re a small town, and everybody knows everybody else and just watching him grow up and becoming the man that he became, I think that’s significant of everyone, I think that everyone sees such good in Mr. Cobb,” Rodriguez said.

Wasco High student Andrew Davila says he has witnessed the good in Cobb as a student and says that all feel his absence.

“He’s a big part here at Wasco, so just seeing him gone kind of felt, made it feel like a little ghost town,” Davila said. “Everyone knew what he was going through and they just all wish for him to recover and continue being who he is here at Wasco.”

The biggest moment of the parade was when Cobb arrived seeing the crowd of people who love and wish him well. Acting superintendent Kevin Tallon, in Cobb’s place, shares that the parade shows the kind of person Cobb is.

“I think that it speaks to the lives that he’s touched over the years and the love and support that he’s shown to others during their times of need,” Tallon said. “He’s been a wonderful person to work with and somebody who a lot of call a colleague but also a friend.”

Tallon says all who showed up for Cobb reflect exactly what Wasco is all about.

“It truly does speak to the community of Wasco. It’s a community that just wraps their arms around anyone that’s in need, anyone that’s hurting, and it does speak to the heart of the community”

A heart of a community that knows the value of celebrating those who are still here while you still can.

KGET

KGET

