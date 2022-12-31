Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Where Is Former Morning Show Anchor Matt Lauer Now?
NBC terminated the disgraced anchor's 'Today' contract, but that wasn't the end of the drama. And these days, many are curious about where Matt Lauer is now.
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Cause of Death Revealed
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' cause of death has been revealed after he died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There were “no signs of foul play” and the case is officially closed, Us Weekly confirms. The Ellen […]
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Angela Bassett’s Son in Hot Water After Pranking Her With Fake Michael B. Jordan Death News
There’s a disturbing TikTok trend on the rise that calls for kids to prank their parents by telling them someone close to them – or a famous celebrity — has died. While death is no laughing matter, the prank has gained traction on social media where clout chasing for likes and views takes precedence over a parent’s feelings which became collateral damage in Angela Bassett’s case.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Barbara Walters made final public appearance 6 years before her death
Barbara Walters lived a more private life during her final years, having last stepped out publicly six years ago. The famed “20/20” host, who died Friday at age 93, hadn’t been seen since 2016, when she attended the opening night of “The Father” at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City. The day prior, she attended a lunch at the New York Public Library. However, the final Instagram post on Walters’ account is a joyful selfie with a fan on a Monday in July 2015. “Decided that I might make a fan happy today, I mean its Monday,” Walters captioned the post. “Haha...
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes updates — GMA anchors passionately kiss amid ‘affair’ scandal as Andrew Shue’s son snubs her
JUST a day after he formally filed for divorce, suspended Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have been spotted cuddling up to one another in Miami. Amy, 49, and TJ, 45, are seen talking, laughing, and kissing while strolling along the pier, proceeding to a local seaside restaurant for lunch and drinks.
Barbara Walters' Most Memorable Interviews, Including Her 'Mistake' of Asking One Star 'What Kind of Tree Would You Be?'
Barbara Walters made a career of asking provocative questions to fascinating subjects, including Monica Lewinsky, Richard Nixon and Fidel Castro Throughout her prolific career as a journalist, Barbara Walters was known for fearlessly asking the questions that were on everyone's mind. The legendary broadcaster died on Friday at the age of 93 and was remembered for her unique ability to draw confessions, tears and insights from her subjects. As former Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger (who worked with Walters during her many years at ABC) put it: "She was a one-of-a-kind...
Trailblazer, Barbara Walters, Had 3 Husbands, but 4 Marriages
Barbara Walters' life in broadcast journalism was extraordinary. Her life outside of the newsroom was rich and fulfilling, too. Her romantic life was pretty unique as well.
Inside Barbara Walters’ tough final year at ‘The View’
Barbara Walters knew it was time. In the midst of her 16th season on “The View,” the legendary journalist cryptically asked ABC executive Anne Sweeney to write down the year 2014 on a piece of paper while having lunch together. It was March 2013, and Walters had just returned to the talk show after suffering a series of health setbacks, including a fall and a bout with chicken pox. Just a few months after their lunch, Walters asked Sweeney whether she still had the paper and informed the exec that 2014 was the year she planned to retire from the broadcast career that...
ETOnline.com
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Anita Pointer, founding member of the Pointer Sisters, dies at age 74
Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the Pointer Sisters, died Saturday, her family announced. She was 74."While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace," her family said in a statement. "She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. … Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there."Pointer's only daughter Jada Pointer died in 2003,...
NME
Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli explain why ‘Till’ is told from mother’s perspective
Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli have said that they felt “very strongly” about telling the story of Emmett Till’s murder from the perspective of his mother Mamie. Set in Mississippi in 1955, the film focuses on the extraordinary decisions Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Danielle Deadwyler) made in the aftermath of the tragedy in which her 14-year-old son was abducted, tortured and killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman. As well as serving as executive producer, Goldberg plays Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan.
