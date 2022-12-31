Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rdTy D.Pittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
However You Feel About Outdoor Games, Blame Sidney Crosby
Are you getting to the point where the NHL’s outdoor Winter Classic franchise is getting a little stale? Blame Sidney Crosby. Or are you perhaps thrilled that the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday are playing in their third Winter Classic – and sixth regular-season outdoor game – when they take on the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park. Well, you can heap lots of credit on, you guessed it, Sidney Crosby.
Penguins vs. Bruins, Winter Classic! Lines, Notes & How to Watch
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-6) play Game No. 37 of their schedule against the Boston Bruins (28-4-4) on Monday. But this one is special. The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park will be a visual spectacle with emotional ties for Penguins coach Mike Sullivan and a serious game for the Penguins, which badly need a win.
Letang Joins Family in Montreal After Father’s Death
BOSTON — Kris Letang was not expected to play in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Winter Classic game at Fenway Park against the Boston Bruins this afternoon because of an unspecified injury, but his absence is assured now. Letang was with the Penguins yesterday, although he did not practice, but...
Outdoors Hockey: When it Rains, it Bores
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup won’t change simply because they’ll be playing outside. The rules of the game remain the same, regardless of whether it’s been played indoors or outdoors. Get past a handful of such unwavering truths, however, and almost everything has the...
Penguins Wrap: A Week Full of Defeat & Disappointment
BOSTON — Naturally, there’s no way of knowing how the Pittsburgh Penguins’ outdoors game against Boston Monday at Fenway Park will play out. They had a few pretty interesting — and rather troubling — ones in more conventional venues during the final days of 2022, however.
No Winter Classic; Penguins Waste Solid Effort in 2-1 Loss
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins generally go a few years between appearances in one of the NHL’s outdoors games. It only seems like they sometimes go that long between solid 60-minute performances. They appeared poised to take care of both Monday, taking a 1-0 lead into the third...
Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry out of Winter Classic with lower-body injury
Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie Tristan Jarry left Monday’s Winter Classic at Fenway Park against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body
Yardbarker
Winter Classic Presents Unique Opportunity for Penguins To Bounce Back
The Pittsburgh Penguins have already played three games since returning from the Christmas Break, and are still looking for another win. As they set to face off against the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, the 2023 Winter Classic presents itself as a great opportunity to gain much needed momentum. Obviously,...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Saturday, December 31
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Saturday, December 31 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive New Years Eve Saturday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at...
Dan’s Daily: A Penguins Clap Back, Leafs Hunt Smaller Trades
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins lineup, especially the blue line, will be a patchwork job for the 2023 Winter Classic. At least one member of the Penguins lineup has been paying attention to the online critics and clapped back. We’ve gone from worrying about rain to too much sun for the game today. The Toronto Maple Leafs may shift from big-game hunting to a few smaller moves before the NHL trade deadline. And Team USA begins knockout rounds at the WJCs vs. Germany.
Penguins’ Room: Crosby Shakes Head, Failure to Hold Leads Concerning
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t have a single victory in their past five games, and the final scores aren’t the only troubling thing about that streak. They have failed to protect late leads in several of those games, including their 2-1 loss to Boston at Fenway Park in the NHL’s Winter Classic game Monday.
Winter Classic Takes Different Meaning for Penguins HC Mike Sullivan
The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to gain two points at Fenway Park but Mike Sullivan says the venue has a more personal meaning.
CBS Sports
Winter Classic 2023 score: Bruins vs. Penguins live updates as teams clash at Fenway Park
Patrice Bergeron and Sidney Crosby meet outside in Fenway Park in Boston for the 2023 Winter Classic. Two of the league's most successful franchises are set to clash inside a historic ballpark on Monday. The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park will feature some of the biggest stars in the game. For the Bruins, veterans Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are still playing at an extremely high level, and David Pastrnak has been red hot all year.
CBS Sports
Winter Classic 2023: Bruins, Penguins wear throwback MLB uniforms to honor historic Red Sox, Pirates teams
The Boston Bruins arrived in style for the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. When the Bruins got off of their team bus, all of the team's players were dressed in full Boston Red Sox uniforms complete with stirrups. Some players even carried baseball bats and gloves with...
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0