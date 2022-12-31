Read full article on original website
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
Khris Middleton (knee) still out for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Middleton has been sidelined lately due to right knee soreness. He'll remain out in the first game of the new year on Sunday. As long as Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five.
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell rattles off 71 points in win, offers condolences to Bills' Damar Hamlin
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell dropped 71 points in a historic night as he helped the team beat the Chicago Bulls in overtime.
De'Andre Hunter (ankle) starting for Atlanta Monday; Griffin to come off bench
The Atlanta Hawks listed De'Andre Hunter (ankle) as a starter for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Hunter was questionable heading into the day, but was cleared to return well in advance of the team's tip-off tonight. He'll start while AJ Griffin moves back to the bench. Hunter has...
Sixers list P.J. Tucker (injury management) as questionable on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (injury management) is questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tucker's availability is currently in limbo for injury management purposes. Expect Matisse Thybulle to play an increased role on Saturday if Tucker is ruled out. Tucker's current Saturday projection includes 3.4 points, 4.2...
Suns leave Josh Okogie off Monday lineup
The Phoenix Suns did not list Josh Okogie in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Okogie will move to the bench Monday with Landry Shamet (Achilles) back in the starting lineup. Our models project Okogie for 13.4 fantasy points in today's contest, with 5.6 points, 2.8...
Jimmy Butler (knee) starting for Heat Monday; Max Strus to play off bench
The Miami Heat listed Jimmy Butler (knee) as a starter for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Butler missed the Heat's last game, but will be back in the lineup tonight against the Clippers. Max Strus will move back to the bench. Butler has a $9,400 salary on FanDuel...
Luka Doncic (ankle) active for Mavericks on Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic will be available on the road after he was listed as probable with an ankle ailment. In 38.1 expected minutes, our models project Doncic to score 57.7 FanDuel points. Doncic's projection includes 32.1...
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (illness) active and starting on Saturday, Naz Reid to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Gobert will make his return to the court after he was forced to sit one game with an illness. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to score 39.8 FanDuel points. Gobert's projection includes...
Lonnie Walker (tailbone) out again Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker will not play Monday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Walker is still dealing with the tailbone contusion that caused him to sit out Friday night. As a result, he has been ruled out for the second straight game. Expect Austin Reaves to remain in the starting five.
Max Strus to play off Miami's bench Monday
The Miami Heat did not list Max Strus in their lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Strus will move back to the bench after filling in for Jimmy Butler (knee) in the Heat's previous contest. Our models project Strus, who has a $4,700 salary on FanDuel, to...
Jalen Brunson (hip) back in Knicks' lineup Monday; Miles McBride back to bench
Jalen Brunson (hip) will start for the New York Knicks in Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brunson suffered a hip injury just before the new year, but will be back in the starting five for today's tilt with the Suns. Miles McBride will return to his bench role. Brunson...
Bruce Brown back to Denver's bench Monday
The Denver Nuggets did not include Bruce Brown in their lineup for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brown started for Jamal Murray (injury management) in the Nuggets' previous game, but will move back to the bench tonight with Murray back in the lineup. Brown has a $5,300 salary on...
JaVale McGee (illness) out again for Mavericks on Monday
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. McGee is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that sidelined him on Saturday. Despite not being listed on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been ruled out once again. In...
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) good to go Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will play in the team's Monday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. James has been working through an ankle issue for some time now, but he'll suit up tonight as the Lakers take on the Hornets. James has a $10,800 salary on FanDuel...
George Hill (illness) probable for Bucks Tuesday
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill is considered probable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Hill missed Sunday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he is listed as probable. Expect him to play. In 30 games this...
Tyrese Maxey (injury management) to come off bench for 76ers Monday, going forward
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will come off the bench Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Maxey missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to left foot fracture injury management. After getting that rest, he is fully locked and loaded to kick off 2023. According to head coach Doc Rivers, Maxey will remain in a bench role "for the time being." Expect De'Anthony Melton to keep starting on the wing.
Heat's Caleb Martin (quad) starting Monday versus Clippers
The Miami Heat listed Caleb Martin (quad) as a starter for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Martin was a true game-time decision tonight with a quad injury, but will play and start against the Clippers while Haywood Highsmith moves to the bench. Martin has a $4,600 salary on...
Duncan Robinson (hamstring) questionable for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a left hamstring strain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. tipoff.
Sacramento's Malik Monk (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (wrist) is questionable to play in Sunday' contest versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Monk's status is currently unknown after he was listed with right wrist soreness. Expect Davion Mitchell to see more time off the bench on Sunday if Monk is ruled out. Monk's current Sunday...
