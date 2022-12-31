Read full article on original website
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Khloe Kardashian mistaken for Taylor Swift in ‘photoshopped’ photographs
Fans have mistaken Khloe Kardashian for Taylor Swift in a photograph posted to Instagram by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.In photos shared on Monday (2 January), 38-year-old Kardashian is dressed in Prada, sporting a new hairstyle cut into bangs, resembling Swift’s signature hairdo.Fans flooded the comments, insisting that they mistook Kardashian for the “Anti-Hero” singer upon first glance.“I thought it was Taylor Swift lol,” commented one follower.Others agreed, echoing the comment: “Really thought this was Taylor swift.”Fans also alleged that the photograph had been “airbrushed” and “photoshopped” pointing to Kardashian’s legs, which are said to be “miles...
