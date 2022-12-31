Fans have mistaken Khloe Kardashian for Taylor Swift in a photograph posted to Instagram by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.In photos shared on Monday (2 January), 38-year-old Kardashian is dressed in Prada, sporting a new hairstyle cut into bangs, resembling Swift’s signature hairdo.Fans flooded the comments, insisting that they mistook Kardashian for the “Anti-Hero” singer upon first glance.“I thought it was Taylor Swift lol,” commented one follower.Others agreed, echoing the comment: “Really thought this was Taylor swift.”Fans also alleged that the photograph had been “airbrushed” and “photoshopped” pointing to Kardashian’s legs, which are said to be “miles...

45 MINUTES AGO