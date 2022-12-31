Read full article on original website
MeowBot
3d ago
Stay home, people! Please don't drink and drive, it's not worth it.
Vicente Griego
2d ago
also worry about all those gun shots and bullets coming into your house roof. be safe out there .
Tired driver hits APD vehicle at Westside intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police unit was struck while waiting for a red light on the Westside Monday morning. The cruiser and a second vehicle stopped at the intersection of 98th and Bluewater when a third vehicle rear-ended them. No one was seriously injured but the officer was taken to the hospital with back […]
BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near the 1600 block of McEwen Ct in southwest Albuquerque. BCSO says deputies responded to the scene to reports of a man dead early Monday morning. BCSO says foul play is suspected in the death. They say detectives are investigating and there are […]
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation of 2023
Limited details are available at this time.
Driver slams through Old Town school fence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
Belen New Year’s vandals cause nearly $1,000 in damage
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A neighborhood in Belen was hit by vandals during New Year celebrations. The vandalism was all caught on camera. One Belen homeowner says she had just finished celebrating New Year’s with her family when a neighbor came knocking on her door with terrible news. “At about 12:40, my neighbors knocked on my door […]
AG Balderas says teen's death in Albuquerque standoff was avoidable
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor says a teenage boy’s death in an Albuquerque house fire, which broke out after authorities tried to arrest a man inside, could have been avoided. Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Friday, a day before he leaves office, the results...
Albuquerque records 120 homicides in 2022
In numbers released by Albuquerque police on Jan. 1, the department reported 120 homicide victims in 2022. It's another all-time high in homicides for Albuquerque Police. That follows a national trend. Looking at the numbers month by month, we see they peaked around May with 17 homicides but slowed down...
One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Coors and Central Sunday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the vehicle was going north on Coors, just north of Central when a pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk to cross Coors and was struck. Police say the pedestrian was attempting to cross in an area […]
Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque New Year’s Eve event
It was not a Happy New Year for some, who left celebrations at a popular bar in the heights only to find their cars booted or even towed.
New Mexico AG: 15-year-old’s death involving APD was avoidable
NM AG Hector Balderas looked into a situation from July 6, 2022, where law enforcement is accused of being involved in the death of Brett Rosenau.
New Mexico State Police to perform sobriety checks throughout January
It's a part of the New Mexico Department of Transportation's "End DWI" campaign.
APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a shooting in northeast Albuquerque that led to a SWAT callout Thursday afternoon. APD responded to a home on the 1400 block of Betts St., near Morris and Constitution, for reports of a shooting. They say SWAT was called in to help clear the residence. APD […]
Albuquerque man makes plea in deadly shooting case
There is no word on when the accused man will be back in court.
$1M proposed to buy land for homeless veteran center in Bernalillo County
See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/1m-proposed-to-buy-land-for-homeless-veteran-center-in-bernalillo-county/. $1M proposed to buy land for homeless veteran center …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/1m-proposed-to-buy-land-for-homeless-veteran-center-in-bernalillo-county/. New Mexico Department of Agriculture: Ag production …. New Mexico Department of Agriculture: Ag production up in the state. 9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/9th-annual-chile-drop-serves-as-an-introduction-to-2023/. Lincoln County officials find...
Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. In the historic Lensic theatre in Santa Fe today, Michelle Lujan Grisham held the inauguration ceremony for her second term as governor of New Mexico. “An act of imagination in […]
NMSP to conduct checkpoints in January 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of January 2023. NMSP say they are bringing awareness to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These checkpoints are […]
1-Year-Old Daughter Drowned to Death; Father Enters Plea Deal
A New Mexico father who allegedly left his 1-year-old daughter in a bathtub and buried her body in a backyard has reportedly entered a plea deal says True Crime Daily. Drowning Death Of One-Year-Old Daughter – Father Enters Plea Deal. A man who allegedly left his 1-year-old child in...
State Police Checkpoints And Saturation Patrols In Counties Across New Mexico In January 2023
STATEWIDE—New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance and driver’s license checkpoints in all counties across the state during the month of January 2023. We are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive...
