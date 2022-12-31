Read full article on original website
Related
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6: Major Death Revealed
In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5, one of John Dutton‘s loved ones gets a cowboy’s “perfect death” as the gathering rages on. But first, please be wary of major spoilers ahead. As Season 5, Episode 5, “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” came to an end, we watched...
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
Cole Hauser Ready To Take Over As ‘Yellowstone’ Lead If Kevin Costner Ends Up Walking: Sources
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has become close with series star Kevin Costner since the show began, but insiders believe it’s all part of a plan to nab the lead role if Kevin walks away, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed that Costner, 67, has taken Hauser, 47, under his wing and their bond resulted in better storylines and more screen time for the young actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. “Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” said a source....
‘Yellowstone’s Josh Lucas Reveals Cole Hauser Slept on His Floor When They Were Young Actors
For Yellowstone fans, Josh Lucas and Cole Hauser will always be associated with John Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively. Like most actors, however, Yellowstone is just a piece of the puzzle that is their entire filmography (albeit a rather large piece, thanks to the massive success of the show). And...
Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Originally Wanted Cole Hauser Play One Of John's Sons
Sometimes the stars align just right, and a role never intended for one actor ends up being the one they were always meant to play. That's the case for Cole Hauser, who has spent five seasons turning scenes ice cold with a single stare or flinging men around by their flannel shirts and looking good doing so as Rip Wheeler in Taylor Sheridan's hit show, "Yellowstone." The Dutton devotee who loves a trip to the train station now and again has more dead bodies to his name than the Dutton family funeral plot at this rate. Such is the burden of being John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man.
‘Yellowstone’ Puts Jamie on the Road to the Train Station in Mid-Season Finale [Spoilers Alert]
Yellowstone's Season 5 mid-season finale ended with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) possibly on his way to the train station, courtesy of his sister, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Yellowstone's Season 5, Episode 8 deals primarily with the tension between Jamie Dutton and his adopted father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as well as his sister, Beth Dutton.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
‘NCIS’ Crossover Event To Feature a ‘Yellowstone’ Star
For all of you Yellowstone fans, get ready to tune into NCIS: Hawai’i where you can see one of the show’s stars appear on there. You will be able to see Dawn Olivieri on there as Melina Delvin. She’s going to be part of NCIS: Hawai’i when the big crossover event takes place on January 9. Melvin reportedly is a mysterious character on the show. This marks the first time that Olivieri will be part of the NCIS universe.
Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Recalls Tense Kayce Fight As One Of Her Favorite Moments
Couples in "Yellowstone" are required to go through some major hurdles for love. Take Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille). The pair begin "Yellowstone," keeping their distance from Kayce's father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). But as they get sucked into the power struggles of the Yellowstone Ranch, they've been through a separation, lose a child, and both are nearly killed in an assassination attempt on the Dutton clan orchestrated by Garrett Randall (Will Patton).
Paramount Network Announces When Yellowstone Season 5 Will Return Following Midseason Finale
Yellowstone's season 5 premiere broke records in November 2022, with more than 12 million viewers tuning in Fans will have some time to wait for the conclusion of Yellowstone season 5. During the midseason finale on Sunday, Paramount Network revealed that the hit series is slated to return with new episodes in summer 2023. To hold fans over until then, the network shared a short teaser trailer, which includes shots of Kevin Costner in character as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Mid-Season Finale Airs Tonight: Here’s a Quick Recap of All You Need to Know
It was before Christmas that Yellowstone fans were last treated to a brand-new episode. But tonight, our favorite Duttons return, and with that, so does Yellowstone‘s midseason finale of Season 5. With hours to go until the midseason finale airs, we’re taking a look at a new Yellowstone recap. The following clip reminds us exactly where we are before the episode new debuts.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Reveals What Cole Hauser Is Like Beyond the Show
Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser plays one of the show’s most popular characters. Who can’t get enough of tough guy Rip Wheeler, right-hand man to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and longtime love (and now husband) of Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton?. In the wildly popular neo-western drama series...
’Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Knows Exactly Why He Isn’t a Favorite Among Fans
Here at Outsider, we adore Yellowstone star, Ryan Bingham. And while the Walker actor continues to maintain a prominent role within the hit Western series—and boasts an equally successful career in music—Bingham’s character just isn’t among fans’ top favorites. Fortunately, the Yellowstone star is cool with it, and knows exactly why his character is not among viewers’ top picks.
‘Yellowstone’ Will Return With New Episodes in Summer 2023: See the First Teaser [Watch]
Yellowstone fans have been waiting for an update on when the second half of Season 5 will air, and it's finally here: After wrapping the first batch of episodes in the season on Sunday (Jan. 1), the show will return during the summer of 2023. The news comes via a...
‘Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen Speaks Out About Seeing a ‘Different Side’ of Ryan This Season
Over the past five years, Yellowstone fans have come to adore actor Ian Bohen’s character Ryan. Ryan is one of the Duttons’ longtime ranch hands and often provides comic relief amid intense and serious episodes. However, this season, fans have met a new version of Ryan, one looking for romantic companionship. As we await the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5’s midseason finale, Ian Bohen is speaking out about this “different side” of Ryan.
WHAS 11
'Yellowstone's Brecken Merrill on Growing up on Set and Kevin Costner's Life-Changing Advice (Exclusive)
Brecken Merrill vividly remembers the day Kevin Costner asked him a question on the set of Yellowstone that would change the course of his life. The budding actor tells ET he was miserably cold between takes as cameras were being propped up for a dramatic river scene in season 1 for "The Long Black Train" episode. The scene called for Merrill's character, Tate Dutton, and his grandfather, Costner's John Dutton, to bond over learning how to start a campfire, which required Tate to venture out into the deeper parts of the countryside to find heftier branches to really get the fire going.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ reveals the fate of core Dutton family members
Warning: This article contains spoilers for 1923. Paramount’s number-one series, Yellowstone, tells the heartwrenching yet beautiful story of the Dutton family, led by Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, as they navigate life on their ranch as enemies dare to attack them at any given moment. Taylor Sheridan writes a compelling storyline brought to life by multifaceted characters, and the family has so much to tell that prequels and spinoffs are necessary for fans to get the complete picture of their powerful way of existing.
Miley Cyrus fans spot ‘shady’ release date of new single
Miley Cyrus fans have pointed out the “shady” timing of the artist’s forthcoming single.Before celebrating the new year, the 30-year-old pop star surprised fans by announcing the release of her new song, titled “Flowers”. Cyrus even shared a teaser of the track on social media, writing in the Instagram caption: “New year, new Miley, new single. Flowers January 13.”In the short snippet, Cyrus can be heard singing the lyrics, “I can love me better than you can.”The single will be released on 13 January, which also happens to be the same day as Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Although...
Comments / 0