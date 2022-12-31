ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat B.
3d ago

She was a trailblazer. She was tough, she had to be. Thanks for all the interesting interviews through the years. RIP Ms. Walters.

Jessica Blaze
3d ago

RIP Barbara! She was such a role model for young girls and women! A real go-getter and very smart & opinionated, straight forward, honest, and sweet!

Darci
3d ago

R.I.P Barbara. I really enjoyed watching her do crazy interviews and asking tough questions to whoever she is interviewing. One tough lady. You've lived an amazing life. Sing those Angel songs. Aloha, F.B.I

