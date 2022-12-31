Barbara Walters dead: Iconic television journalist dies at 93



L egendary journalist Barbara Walters died at the age of 93 on Friday at her home in New York .

Walters was a trailblazer in the news industry, serving as the first female co-host of NBC's The Today Show in 1974, and was the first female to anchor a network news evening news program alongside Harry Reasoner. She later went on to host ABC's 20/20 . Walters was also the co-creator and co-executive producer of The View . For years, she also served as a co-host, in addition to hosting her own specials featuring sit-down interviews with celebrities.

The announcement was made by Disney CEO Bob Iger on Twitter.

"I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York," Iger tweeted.

"Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in Journalism but for Journalism itself," Iger continued. "She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend."

ABC News, where Walters spent the bulk of her decadeslong career, broke the news on air Friday night.

Among the many awards and achievements Walters garnered in her storied career was the legendary interview with then-Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in 1976. She also interviewed every sitting U.S. president, from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama.



Walters was often spoofed on Saturday Night Live, which routinely called her "Barbara Wawa".

In 2014, she appeared on the show's 'Weekend Update' segment.

"I'm a serious person, I'm not some fake anchor like you or Colin," Walters joked with comedian Cecily Strong.



Tributes were quick to pour in for Walters.

"So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer - but Barbara Walters was all of these. And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many - we learned from her - and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara," World News Tonight anchor David Muir tweeted.



"So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters. What an honor to share the set ⁦⁩with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined. Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program," colleague Deborah Roberts tweeted.

"Barbara Walters was an American institution," actress Lynda Carter tweeted. "As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything."

"How do you say goodbye to 50 years in television?" Walters said in 2014 on her final episode of The View. "How proud when I see all the young women who are making and reporting the news. If I did anything to help that happen, that's my legacy."

"Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones," her representative, Cindi Berger, said . "She lived a big life. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."