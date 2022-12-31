ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

5 On Your Side

Man shot in jaw Monday morning in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition Monday morning after he was shot in the jaw. The victim was shot shortly before 5:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Iron Street in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

First baby born in 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meet Tre’Vaion Hollimon. He was the first newborn of 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis. He weighs seven pounds 11 ounces and is just shy of 20 inches long. His father, Shaun, said the plan wasn’t to be in the hospital for New Years,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square

ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 person dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed and another injured in a hit-and-run accident overnight in St. Louis. SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1. One person was killed and another taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting In St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Darrell Davis, 33 years of age, of the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Davis is attached. Davis is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed just north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis Thursday. SLMPD says the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 18th Street and Cass Avenue. A 35-year-old man was shot in his chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for treatment but died due to the severity of his injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in house fire in St. Louis Co., arson detectives investigating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a fatal house fire in north St. Louis County on New Year’s Eve. St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for a house fire in the 12400 block of Scenic Lake Drive at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers discovered an apartment unit fully engulfed in flames. They were unable to make entry through the front door due to the heavy smoke.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Major Case Squad activated in Madison County

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
COLLINSVILLE, IL

