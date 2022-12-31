Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?
St. Louis, Mo. - In the decades following the City of St. Louis' decision to split from St. Louis County in 1876, city leaders began to regret the decision to become an independent city.
KSDK
'The current fragmented system isn't working,' says St. Louis mayor on ward capital program
Check out our political editor Mark Maxwell's look at St. Louis' aldermen capital fund. You can see how your aldermen spent their ward capital funds.
Man shot in jaw Monday morning in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition Monday morning after he was shot in the jaw. The victim was shot shortly before 5:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Iron Street in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said the...
Residents frustrated after pipes burst in East St. Louis apartment complex
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Residents at an apartment complex in East St. Louis were without water for days and dealt with flood damage after pipes burst inside their building. Photos from inside Sade Rushing's apartment on Lincoln Avenue showed water across the floors in multiple rooms. On Friday,...
KMOV
First baby born in 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meet Tre’Vaion Hollimon. He was the first newborn of 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis. He weighs seven pounds 11 ounces and is just shy of 20 inches long. His father, Shaun, said the plan wasn’t to be in the hospital for New Years,...
Police investigate attempted Jimmy John’s break-in south St. Louis
A south St. Louis sandwich shop is damaged after vandals attempted to break in.
mycouriertribune.com
East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
KMOV
1 person dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed and another injured in a hit-and-run accident overnight in St. Louis. SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1. One person was killed and another taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.
KMOV
New Year’s Eve shooting calls decline by more than 50 percent in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gun violence is a problem in downtown St. Louis regularly, and New Year’s Eve is no different. Residents captured video early Sunday morning of shots ringing out. They said they woke up to the aftermath of shattered windows and shall casings on sidewalks. However,...
Detectives investigate shooting death of man in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday evening. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Thunderhead Drive near Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County. Police said St. Louis...
edglentoday.com
Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting In St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Darrell Davis, 33 years of age, of the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Davis is attached. Davis is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.
KMOV
Man shot, killed just north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis Thursday. SLMPD says the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 18th Street and Cass Avenue. A 35-year-old man was shot in his chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for treatment but died due to the severity of his injuries.
Fire damages Wildwood home Sunday night
A Wildwood home was damaged in a Sunday night fire.
Man shot during fight in south St. Louis
One man was hurt after someone shot him during a fight in south St. Louis.
KSDK
Thinking of trying 'Dry January'? Here's a list of dry and mocktail bars in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — 'Dry January' is a popular sobriety challenge for people looking to ditch alcohol in the new year — at least for the month. Participants who decide to participate may sign up to fundraise or some hope to improve their physical and mental health as well as finances.
KMOV
Man killed in house fire in St. Louis Co., arson detectives investigating
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a fatal house fire in north St. Louis County on New Year’s Eve. St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for a house fire in the 12400 block of Scenic Lake Drive at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers discovered an apartment unit fully engulfed in flames. They were unable to make entry through the front door due to the heavy smoke.
KSDK
Thursday shooting marks 196th homicide this year in St. Louis City
This year, St. Louis City police reported 196 homicides so far in 2022. About 58% of those cases were solved.
advantagenews.com
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
1st St. Louis baby of 2023 born on New Year’s Day
ST. LOUIS — Barnes Jewish Hospital welcomed St. Louis’ newest and youngest resident on New Year’s Day Sunday. Tre'Vaion Hollimon is the first baby born this year in the city. He was born shortly after 12 a.m. at BJC and weighs seven pounds and 11 ounces. This...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Strong storms move in overnight
The heaviest rainfall will arrive in the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday before dawn. It will be stormy tonight before turning colder by mid-week.
Comments / 2