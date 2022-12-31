ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

KAAL-TV

Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-related accident

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor’s representative said Sunday. Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor’s representative said. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available.
