Tilghman Island, MD

Md.’s New Icebreaker Boat Now in Service

The Bay region’s deep freeze the weekend before Christmas hit us all hard, with power outages for some and icy waterways for others. The frigid weather has eased, but the harshest months of winter are likely still ahead. Enter the state icebreaker boats operated by Maryland Department of Natural...
MARYLAND STATE
Dream of Spring at the Chesapeake Bay Boat Show

Whenever you find yourself growing grim; whenever it is a damp, drizzly January; whenever you find yourself involuntarily pausing before new boat ads and checking out the boat reviews in every magazine you read; and especially whenever your winter blahs get the upper hand of you—then, it is high time for you to get to a boat show as quickly as you can.
TIMONIUM, MD
Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Enjoy a First Hike of the New Year at Local State Parks

Maryland State Parks offers hiking opportunities to kick off the New Year. First Day Hikes is part of a nationwide initiative to offer outdoor hiking opportunities on the first few days of the new year. There are two types of hikes, ranger-led and self-guided hikes. Ranger-led hikes will have specific...
MARYLAND STATE
Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down parts of Pulaski Highway

JOPPATOWNE, Md. — A person is dead, and three others have been injured after a pedestrian crash occurred when a person was hit by a car in Joppatowne. According to the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to a pedestrian accident at the intersection of Pulaski Highway (US 40 West) and Joppa Road in Joppatowne. One person has died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle, and three other people have been sent to an area hospital for treatment.
DC region's first baby of the 2023 New Year born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - The D.C. region's very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring just three minutes after midnight. The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Enhanced coverage for Maryland car insurance

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Nobody wants to get into a car accident. But, if it does happen, you want to ensure you're covered by insurance. In Maryland, enhanced coverage is available if you or the other driver do not have enough money to cover the damages. Charles Gilman with Gilman...
MARYLAND STATE
Gas prices rise in Maryland

The average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland on Monday was 25 cents more compared to this time a week ago. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland was $3.30 per gallon. This time last week, the price was $3.05. Maryland's price of fuel...
MARYLAND STATE
Felony Assault at Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Police are requesting the public's help regarding a serious assault incident on New Year's Day. The Dewey Beach Police Department say on Jan. 1, around 1:37 a.m., a group of people were standing on the south bound Coastal Highway sidewalk near Bellevue Street when a 21-year-old man from Wilmington was assaulted by a white male in his 20's.
2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.

Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan announces additional $10 million in neighborhood safety grant awards

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan last week announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland Department of...
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware gas price soars past national figure

Delaware’s gas price is now well above the national average as the run-up that began over the holidays continues. Prices rose two cents a gallon to $3.26 between Sunday and Monday. That’s up a whopping 34 cents from a week ago, but still nearly 20 cents lower than a month ago, AAA reported.
DELAWARE STATE
