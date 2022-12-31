JOPPATOWNE, Md. — A person is dead, and three others have been injured after a pedestrian crash occurred when a person was hit by a car in Joppatowne. According to the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to a pedestrian accident at the intersection of Pulaski Highway (US 40 West) and Joppa Road in Joppatowne. One person has died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle, and three other people have been sent to an area hospital for treatment.

