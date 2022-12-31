ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

‘Legendary’ newswoman Barbara Walters dies at 93, report says

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Barbara Walters, a “trailblazing” television news broadcaster and longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent has died at the age of 93.

ABC News announced the “legendary” newswoman’s passing Friday night. Her cause of death was not immediately clear.

During her nearly four decades at ABC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with rulers, royalty, and entertainers brought her celebrity status all while shattering the glass ceiling to become a “dominant force in an industry once dominated by men.” the national news outlet noted.

Walters made headlines in 1976 when she became the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary that drew gasps and criticism.

“I never expected this!” Walters said in 2004, taking measure of her success. “I always thought I’d be a writer for television. I never even thought I’d be in front of a camera.”

Walters joined ABC News in 1976 and became the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, she co-hosted “20/20.” In 1997, she launched “The View.”

Walters won 12 Emmy awards, 11 of those while at ABC News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

