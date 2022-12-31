Read full article on original website
76ers Add Joel Embiid to Injury Report vs. Pelicans on Monday
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Pelicans.
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks
The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
Kings can't stop rebound machine Adams in loss to Grizzlies
In a league where giants frequently roam the court, the Kings looked even smaller Sunday against Steven Adams and the Memphis Grizzlies in a 118-108 loss at FedEx Forum. Despite frequently opposing Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who's also 6-foot-11, Adams had his way on the glass -- particularly on the attack -- where he snared 13 offensive rebounds.
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 30: LeBron James Has 47-Point Performance to Beat the Atlanta Hawks on His 38th Birthday
After losing to the Miami Heat Wednesday night, LeBron James said, “I want to win and give myself a chance to win and compete for championships.”. James proved this with a strong performance against the Atlanta Hawks Friday night. He celebrated his 38th birthday with 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Nobody on his team had more than 20 points, with James continuing to show age isn't a factor in his game.
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild
For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
Magic Injury Report: Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs Returning Soon?
Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs have both been out a while. But could the Orlando Magic get back each of their promising players soon?
Wizards vs. Bucks, Who’s In? Who Out?
The Washington Wizards are set for the second game of their four-game road trip. This game will be the first of a back-to-back with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks
FBA's Latrell Davis hopes to use experience at FIBA U18 Worlds to lead Lions to Final Four
As First Baptist senior Latrell Davis was getting ready to represent his home country of Great Britain in the FIBA U18 World Championships and the AXE Euro Tour, he cherished the sights of playing in a large arena with cameras set up for television purposes. That's just the beginning of the ultimate goal...
Keys To Victory For The Wizards Against The Bucks
The Washington Wizards are hoping to make it five straight wins in a row tonight as they are in Milwaukee taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks this evening. This won’t be an easy task as The Greek Freak has the Bucks in third place in the Eastern Conference. What’s most impressive is the fact that the Bucks have been winning without their “Robin” all season as Giannis Antetokounmpo has had to carry the team and be the best Batman he can possibly be. Should Giannis Antetokounmpo be considered the league MVP this season?
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Wizards
Washington Wizards (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA averaging 32.1 points per game. The Bucks are 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
What we learned as Klay erupts for 54 in wild double OT win
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' start to 2023 was much like 2022. This team can't keep things simple and easy. They once led by as many as 21 points. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Donte DiVincenzo at the end of regulation tied it all up. Two overtimes later, Kevon Looney beat the buzzer this time, giving the Warriors an absolutely wild 143-141 win over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime.
Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview
Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
Eric Gordon on Rockets this season: ‘There’s no improvement’
Nobody entered the season expecting a lot of wins out of the Rockets, this is a rebuilding team letting its talented young core learn by playing through mistakes. It was a season about growth and development. Except it hasn’t been that, either, if you ask Eric Gordon. There has been...
Klay, JP unveil flashy new nickname after rock band
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole both have been outstanding during the Warriors' current four-game winning streak, so far the longest of the season. Their chemistry has been on another level lately, as the two combined for 12 3-points and 72 points in Golden State's 118-112 comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak
Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
Kristaps Porzingis Named Player of the Week
Kristaps Porzingis receives Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor for games played December 26-January 1.
