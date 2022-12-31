Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic looking forward to growing in 2023
KEARNEY, Neb. — 2022 has brought many new and exciting changes to Hilltop Pet Clinic. Dr. Pao and Dr. Brandon Beebout welcomed the birth of their first child, Mateo Enrique, who was born on November 25th. The Beebout's are not only building on to their family, but they are...
NebraskaTV
Church window vandalized in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A large police presence was at a Grand Island church Friday afternoon. NTV is still waiting on official word from Grand Island Police, but we have been told that someone threw a brick through a window at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on West State Street, according to the church.
KSNB Local4
Rivoli 3 theatre gets major upgrades
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you haven’t been to the movies lately, Rivoli 3 downtown is working on a new look. Renovations were made to the lobby and all three auditoriums. So far there has been positive feedback from the community on the upgrades. According to theater management, they...
KSNB Local4
The benign weather we had today turns ominous tomorrow morning
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Happy New Year! Benign weather to start off the new year. However, the weather turns ominous early tomorrow morning as a potent winter storm moves in overnight affecting western areas just after midnight and then reaching south central spots just before sunrise. This evening will be cloudy and quiet. No travel troubles for your plans this evening and later tonight. It’s when we get into the early morning hours tomorrow is when things will begin to get dicey. For this evening and the rest of the overnight you can expect cloudy skies with lows ranging from the mid 20s north to low to mid 30s south.
etxview.com
Jim McKee: The end and start of Clay County
It is unusual, but not unheard of, for a Nebraska county to pick up stakes and move. Pierce County, for example, was created, disappeared and was later resurrected miles from its original site. The same is true of Clay County, which, until July of 1864, existed as a square entity between Lancaster and Gage counties but disappeared as it was divided in half, split between its north and south neighbors.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County Treasurer Jean Sidwell: 'I had no idea I would like my job so much'
KEARNEY — Jean Sidwell was a newcomer to elective office when she took over as Buffalo County treasurer 40 years ago, but she vividly remembers her first day. It was the day when hundreds of farmers lined up down the block and around the corner to license their many vehicles, tractors and trailers.
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
KSNB Local4
New death from COVID-19 reported by South Heartland Health
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever, reported another COVID-19 death and wastewater levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 remain very high. Rising influenza cases doubled over a two-week reporting period in the four-county health district. Bever said the death occurred within...
NebraskaTV
Two charged in Grand Island hotel robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged following a hotel robbery last week. Marcos Perez, 32, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking. Joseph Rivera,...
KSNB Local4
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in rural Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - An 82-year-old woman from rural Hall County was killed after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County for an injury accident.
southarkansassun.com
Nebraska man arrested for allegedly abducting teen he met in an online gaming platform
A 26-year-old Arizona man, Tadashi Kojima (also known as Aaron M. Zeman), was arrested in Nebraska on Wednesday, Dec. 28, for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy he met through the online gaming platform Roblox, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by Law & Crime and published on December 29, 2022.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper
GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
klkntv.com
Man shoots multiple Nebraska homes in front of 2-year-old child, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested a man early Christmas morning after several gunshots rang out. Police said this happened near Lincoln Highway and North Vine Street around 5:45 a.m. Officers said they heard multiple guns being fired when they arrived. They then...
KSNB Local4
One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
KSNB Local4
GICC girls basketball crowned champions in win over Sutton
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The GICC girls basketball team welcomed on in Sutton for the Holiday Tournament Championship. The Crusaders were crowned champions in a 48-26 victory over the Fillies. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
York Dukes with the Top 5 Plays takeover
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A fresh new year, what better way to start it all off then with Top 5 Plays!. 5. Amherst girls basketball’s Hannah Herrick contributes 27 points in the Broncos game against York. 4. Axtell’s Ashton Hawkins secures the pin and go on to place first...
Kearney Hub
Ex-speakers Hadley, Adams warn about weakening Unicameral
LINCOLN — Two former Speakers of the Nebraska Legislature — Galen Hadley of Kearney and Greg Adams of York — are sounding the alarm that the nonpartisan tradition of the nation’s only one-house Legislature is being threatened. According to news reports, when the Legislature convenes next week, there will be an effort to end secret ballot voting for leadership positions.
