ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KION News Channel 5/46

Barbara Walters, network news groundbreaker, dead at 93

By KION546 News Team
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrzLU_0jzEuIvL00

MIAMI - Long-time ABC News journalist Barbara Walters has passed away, according to the network.

She was 93.

Walters was best known for her interviewing ability as host of popular shows such as Today, The View, 20/20, and ABC Evening News.

Walters began her career on The Today Show in the early 1960s.

In South Florida, she is most remembered for having interviewed Cuban leader Fidel Castro in 1977.

She asked Fidel, "You allow no dissent. Your newspapers, radio, television, motion pictures are under state control." To which he said, "Barbara, our concept of freedom of the press is not yours."

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details are known.

The post Barbara Walters, network news groundbreaker, dead at 93 appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
soaphub.com

General Hospital Exposed: This Is Who The Hook Is Really in Port Charles

You remember The Hook from General Hospital? He/She/They terrorized the populace of Port Charles for an intense couple of weeks, killed Brando Corbin and put Diane Miller in the hospital. General Hospital Polling. Then He/She/They just…got bored? Took a vacation? Reformed? Or is the pause actually a clue as to...
Popculture

Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
TVLine

The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia

The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
KION News Channel 5/46

Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Anita Pointer, one of four sibling singers who earned pop success and critical acclaim as The Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at the age of 74, her publicist announced. The Grammy winner passed away while she was with family members, publicist Roger Neal said in a statement. A cause of death The post Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74 appeared first on KION546.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy