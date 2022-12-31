ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Barbara Walters, Pioneering Broadcast Journalist, Dies

By Carla Herreria Russo, Ani Vrabel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0975Th_0jzEu8BK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfVJN_0jzEu8BK00 Barbara Walters is seen on her last day of co-hosting the "Today" show in 1976.

Barbara Walters, an iconic broadcast journalist who broke down barriers for women in media, died Friday, according to ABC News. She was 93.

In a career that spanned more than five decades, Walters established herself as one of the most prominent and respected broadcasters on television. She made history when she became the co-host of “ABC Evening News” in 1976, marking the first time a woman co-hosted an evening news network on national television.

She was most known for her time as a co-host of ABC’s “20/20,” a role she held for 25 years. In that time, she interviewed some of the world’s most influential and controversial leaders, celebrities and political figures ― including former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, actor Katharine Hepburn and pop icon Michael Jackson ― in often emotional and intense segments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lstIS_0jzEu8BK00
Walters interviews former President Richard Nixon about his presidency on "20/20" in May 1985.

She has also interviewed every American president since Richard Nixon. (She interviewed Donald Trump and Melania Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign and interviewed Joe Biden in 2014 , when he was vice president.)

Walters went on to co-found the daytime talk show “The View,” which premiered in 1997 and featured a panel of female co-hosts.

“It was a simple idea: four women of different generations and different personalities and different opinions sitting together and talking,” she said in a 2012 interview with Makers. “Not women trying to outdo each other, but being able to have these different discussions and arguments and liking each other.”

But to reach this level of success and set her status as a boundary-breaking journalist, she spent years fighting to be heard. She faced persistent sexism early in her career during a time when men dominated the news industry.

I remember sending a memo to the president, then, of NBC News saying, ‘Shouldn’t we do something on the women’s movement?’ And scrawled on the top of my memo, it said, ‘Not enough interest.’ Barbara Walters

Walters began working in front of a camera at “Today” on NBC , at first covering lighter assignments — which she called “tea-pouring interviews” — and weather reports as the show’s “Today Girl.” She eventually was permitted to do research and writing for news shows, and became the program’s first female co-anchor in 1974.

“I remember sending a memo to the president, then, of NBC News saying, ‘Shouldn’t we do something on the women’s movement?’” she recalled in the Makers interview. “And scrawled on the top of my memo, it said, ‘Not enough interest.’”

She left NBC News two years later to co-host “ABC Evening News” with Harry Reasoner, becoming the first female evening co-anchor in history.

“I was co-anchors with a man, Harry Reasoner, who couldn’t accept me,” Walters said of her ABC Evening News co-host in 2012.

“I would walk into that studio and Harry would be sitting with the stagehands and they’d all crack jokes and ignore me. No one would talk to me,” she added. “It was so lonely, and I was failing. And I read about it in every paper and magazine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KpwZ2_0jzEu8BK00 Walters and co-anchor Harry Reasoner on Oct. 4, 1976, Walters' first night on the "ABC Evening News."

At the time, Time magazine described Walter’s move to prime time as “the furthest advance of the women’s movement in television” in an article titled “ Will the Morning Star Shine at Night?

Shine she did: When she moved to ABC , Walters became the first female news anchor to make a $1 million annual salary .

“Overnight I became the million-dollar news baby, having been proffered a salary that, on the surface, was at least twice that of anyone else in the news business, including Walter Cronkite,” Walters wrote in her 2008 memoir , “Audition.”

“Almost every television journalist, including Harry Reasoner, walked into his boss’s office, demanded a raise, and got it,” she wrote. “Well, you’re welcome.”

We all recognize that had it not been for her, we would not have had a shoulder to stand on. We all now get to glide across that road that she literally laid brick by brick for us. Oprah Winfrey

Walters consistently secured some of the most highly sought-after subjects in news for “Today,” “ABC Evening News,” “20/20,” and later for “The View” and her annual special “Barbara Walters’ 10 Most Fascinating People.”

She famously sat down with Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat for a joint interview in 1977, as the two foreign leaders began talks for a historic peace deal.

Walters retired from on-air news in May 2014, but she returned for occasional specials in the years that followed, including to interview the Trumps during the 2016 election cycle.

Walters won three Daytime Emmy awards (she was nominated for 31), one Primetime Emmy (out of 11 nominations) and seven News and Documentary Emmys.

Walters’ legacy of telling incisive, entertaining stories with compassion and poise inspired women to excel in an industry where they were once not welcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVhFk_0jzEu8BK00 Walters included Oprah Winfrey in her lineup for "Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2014."

“I was 16 years old, saw her on television, got the inspiration to think, ‘Maybe I could do that,’” Oprah Winfrey told E! News in 2014 . “For the first year of my television career, [I] actually created this façade of pretending to be Barbara Walters and trying to sit and talk and act like her. ... We all recognize that had it not been for her, we would not have had a shoulder to stand on. We all now get to glide across that road that she literally laid brick by brick for us.”

Changing the way the news industry thought of women was important to Walters.

“I have affected the way women are regarded, and that’s important to me,” she told Bloomberg Businessweek in August 2013. “If I have done stories and interviews that have in the past been done by men, and I opened the door a little bit, and now it’s taken for granted, that would be a legacy I could be proud of.”

Judah Robinson and Jackson Connor contributed to this report.

Comments / 4

Related
The List

What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years

Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes

CNN's chief executive says there's no friction between two of the network's top anchors. Chris Licht was named CNN CEO on Feb. 28, and this week, The New York Times published a feature on the new executive and his plans for the beleaguered news channel after a "rough start" at the beginning of his tenure. The piece also examined the changes Licht has implemented thus far, including those at CNN This Morning. The Times noted that when inquired about the show and its hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow — Licht "visibly came to life" during the interviews. "They obviously like each other," he said. "The chemistry is great. I love the collaboration. Every day, it evolves. It's not like me giving orders. It's so much fun." The CEO also hand-picked the hosts, personally persuaded Lemon to give up his prime-time slot for early morning, and modeled the show after CBS This Morning (of which he was executive producer for six years), The Times reported. Licht's comments follow intense scrutiny directed at CNN This Morning's anchors following a few on-air incidents that suggested all was not well behind the scenes.
Distractify

CNN Investigative Reporter Drew Griffin Sadly Has Died at Age 60

There was a time when people looked to the news for hard truths, soft comforts, and all that lives between the two. As of late, distrust for the media has grown larger and more daunting even as consumers cry out for knowledge. There are few reporters viewers can look to for well-researched, thoughtful stories. Unfortunately that pool just got a little more shallow.
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
COLORADO STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague

This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump NFTs

Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Ed Wexler | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Joe Heller | Copyright 2022 Hellertoon.com Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
The Hollywood Reporter

Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70

Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
HuffPost

HuffPost

242K+
Followers
13K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy