Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
Donald Trump Jr. Gets Holy Hell Over Bible Fundraiser Video
Donald Trump's eldest son was ripped by outgoing GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger and others over the clip.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Skip the ‘Reckoning’ If You Want Republicans to Move on From Trump
Republicans, you may have heard, are due for a reckoning.They should’ve reckoned with their support for former President Donald Trump when he got impeached the first time. Or after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Or, failing even that, after the midterms. The GOP needs to “fight” about Trump “out loud, in public,” erstwhile Trump adviser and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told The Wall Street Journal in November. “If there was ever a time for the last sensible Republicans to remember that they are the party of Lincoln, the man who saved the Union and its Constitution, and to...
2023 Will Finally Be the Year of Accountability for Donald Trump
It’s officially 2023—and the hosts of The New Abnormal are just happy to still be here. But even as bad as the past year might have been, there were plenty of moments to celebrate, including a much worse-than-expected midterms showing for Republicans and several moments of what approached real accountability for former President Donald Trump.This week, The New Abnormal is joined by Mary Trump, the author and podcast host who, yes, also happens to be a family member of the twice-impeached ex-commander-in-chief.She’s been sounding the alarm on the dangers of Donald Trump’s actions for years now—and says that despite heartening...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Roberts calls for judicial security in year-end report while avoiding mention of ethics reform or abortion draft leak
Chief Justice John Roberts urged continued vigilance for the safety of judges and justices in an annual report published Saturday, after a tumultuous year at the US Supreme Court. "A judicial system cannot and should not live in fear," Roberts wrote. While drawing attention to judicial security, however, the chief...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
January 6 committee warns White House it can't ensure identity of anonymous witnesses will remain protected
The House January 6 committee has warned President Joe Biden's White House that it cannot ensure that the identity of personnel who cooperated with its probe on the condition of anonymity will remain protected once the panel dissolves on Tuesday. The select committee had agreed it "would do its utmost...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
McCarthy commits to key concession in call with frustrated lawmakers but it's no guarantee he'll win speakership
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy outlined some of the concessions that he has agreed to in his campaign for speaker on a Sunday evening conference call -- including making it easier to topple the speaker, according to multiple GOP sources on the call. But McCarthy could not say whether he would have the votes for the speakership, even after giving in to some of the right's most hardline demands.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Unanswered questions about Trump's tax returns
After years of legal battles, pontificating and theorizing, former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are now part of the public record. Many critics and political opponents have theorized that Trump fought the public disclosure of his tax returns because they potentially provided evidence of illegal or politically damaging behavior.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden will promote bipartisanship as he returns to a changed Washington
President Joe Biden, after returning this week to a politically reshaped Washington, will join top Republican officials to herald his infrastructure law as he seeks out bipartisan cooperation in a new era of divided government. Wednesday's event in Kentucky, which will include Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is meant...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Meet the history-makers of the 118th Congress
The 118th Congress, being sworn in Tuesday, will eclipse several records set by the outgoing Congress. It features a record-setting number of women, 149 -- expanding female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Overall, women of color will also break a record for their representation this year, with 58 serving, and within the House alone, there will be a record number of both Latinas and Black women.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Have you heard I was 83?': Hoyer on stepping back from House leadership
The top three House Democrats who are stepping back from their leadership spots did not coordinate on their decisions to do so, outgoing Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Sunday, adding that "the timing was right." "Have you heard I was 83?" Hoyer quipped about his age in an interview with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Whitmer urges both parties to 'stand up' to violent rhetoric and threats as she embarks on second term
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, sworn in for a second term Sunday, called the sentencing last week of two men convicted of plotting to kidnap her "just," while urging both parties to confront threats and violent rhetoric. "Whether it is someone harassing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh or Congressman...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How Josh Shapiro rode his record as Pennsylvania attorney general to the governor's mansion
Josh Shapiro had a massive spending advantage and a weak Republican opponent, but the incoming Pennsylvania governor thinks Democrats should still take note of how he made voters see his fight-for-the-little-guy speeches as more than just talk -- and racked up the party's biggest margin in any swing-state race of 2022.
Grab a Beer, Don’t Stay Too Long and More Advice for the New Class of Congress
14 retiring lawmakers on what new members of Congress really need to know.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A record number of women will serve in the next Congress
A record number of women won election to the 118th Congress -- but barely. The 149 women who will serve in the US House and Senate will expand the ranks of female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Alaska carried women across that...
