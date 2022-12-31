It’s officially 2023—and the hosts of The New Abnormal are just happy to still be here. But even as bad as the past year might have been, there were plenty of moments to celebrate, including a much worse-than-expected midterms showing for Republicans and several moments of what approached real accountability for former President Donald Trump.This week, The New Abnormal is joined by Mary Trump, the author and podcast host who, yes, also happens to be a family member of the twice-impeached ex-commander-in-chief.She’s been sounding the alarm on the dangers of Donald Trump’s actions for years now—and says that despite heartening...

30 MINUTES AGO