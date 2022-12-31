ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TheDailyBeast

Skip the ‘Reckoning’ If You Want Republicans to Move on From Trump

Republicans, you may have heard, are due for a reckoning.They should’ve reckoned with their support for former President Donald Trump when he got impeached the first time. Or after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Or, failing even that, after the midterms. The GOP needs to “fight” about Trump “out loud, in public,” erstwhile Trump adviser and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told The Wall Street Journal in November. “If there was ever a time for the last sensible Republicans to remember that they are the party of Lincoln, the man who saved the Union and its Constitution, and to...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

2023 Will Finally Be the Year of Accountability for Donald Trump

It’s officially 2023—and the hosts of The New Abnormal are just happy to still be here. But even as bad as the past year might have been, there were plenty of moments to celebrate, including a much worse-than-expected midterms showing for Republicans and several moments of what approached real accountability for former President Donald Trump.This week, The New Abnormal is joined by Mary Trump, the author and podcast host who, yes, also happens to be a family member of the twice-impeached ex-commander-in-chief.She’s been sounding the alarm on the dangers of Donald Trump’s actions for years now—and says that despite heartening...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

McCarthy commits to key concession in call with frustrated lawmakers but it's no guarantee he'll win speakership

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy outlined some of the concessions that he has agreed to in his campaign for speaker on a Sunday evening conference call -- including making it easier to topple the speaker, according to multiple GOP sources on the call. But McCarthy could not say whether he would have the votes for the speakership, even after giving in to some of the right's most hardline demands.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Unanswered questions about Trump's tax returns

After years of legal battles, pontificating and theorizing, former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are now part of the public record. Many critics and political opponents have theorized that Trump fought the public disclosure of his tax returns because they potentially provided evidence of illegal or politically damaging behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden will promote bipartisanship as he returns to a changed Washington

President Joe Biden, after returning this week to a politically reshaped Washington, will join top Republican officials to herald his infrastructure law as he seeks out bipartisan cooperation in a new era of divided government. Wednesday's event in Kentucky, which will include Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is meant...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Meet the history-makers of the 118th Congress

The 118th Congress, being sworn in Tuesday, will eclipse several records set by the outgoing Congress. It features a record-setting number of women, 149 -- expanding female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Overall, women of color will also break a record for their representation this year, with 58 serving, and within the House alone, there will be a record number of both Latinas and Black women.
COLORADO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

A record number of women will serve in the next Congress

A record number of women won election to the 118th Congress -- but barely. The 149 women who will serve in the US House and Senate will expand the ranks of female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Alaska carried women across that...
COLORADO STATE

