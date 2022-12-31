Read full article on original website
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
Skip the ‘Reckoning’ If You Want Republicans to Move on From Trump
Republicans, you may have heard, are due for a reckoning.They should’ve reckoned with their support for former President Donald Trump when he got impeached the first time. Or after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Or, failing even that, after the midterms. The GOP needs to “fight” about Trump “out loud, in public,” erstwhile Trump adviser and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told The Wall Street Journal in November. “If there was ever a time for the last sensible Republicans to remember that they are the party of Lincoln, the man who saved the Union and its Constitution, and to...
'This made us all unemployable': Trump White House aides respond to January 6 in angry text exchange
A text exchange between Ivanka Trump's chief of staff Julie Radford and White House aide Hope Hicks reveals their anger over then-President Donald Trump's actions on January 6, 2021, hurting them professionally, according to newly released documents collected by the House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection. "In one...
Roberts calls for judicial security in year-end report while avoiding mention of ethics reform or abortion draft leak
Chief Justice John Roberts urged continued vigilance for the safety of judges and justices in an annual report published Saturday, after a tumultuous year at the US Supreme Court. "A judicial system cannot and should not live in fear," Roberts wrote. While drawing attention to judicial security, however, the chief...
McCarthy commits to key concession in call with frustrated lawmakers but it's no guarantee he'll win speakership
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy outlined some of the concessions that he has agreed to in his campaign for speaker on a Sunday evening conference call -- including making it easier to topple the speaker, according to multiple GOP sources on the call. But McCarthy could not say whether he would have the votes for the speakership, even after giving in to some of the right's most hardline demands.
January 6 committee warns White House it can't ensure identity of anonymous witnesses will remain protected
The House January 6 committee has warned President Joe Biden's White House that it cannot ensure that the identity of personnel who cooperated with its probe on the condition of anonymity will remain protected once the panel dissolves on Tuesday. The select committee had agreed it "would do its utmost...
GOP dilemma: If not McCarthy, then who?
As House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has struggled to lock down the votes to become speaker, his top deputy has kept his head down. Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 in the House GOP leadership, has made clear he supports McCarthy, and GOP sources say he has rejected pleas by hardliners to mount a challenge to the California Republican -- all while taking steps to avoid being seen as plotting McCarthy's demise.
Highlights from the latest release of January 6 transcripts
The House January 6 committee on Sunday released another wave of witness interview transcripts. The new release is part of a steady stream of transcript drops from the House select committee in recent days, complementing the release of its sweeping 845-page report. The latest transcript drop comes as the panel...
A record number of women will serve in the next Congress
A record number of women won election to the 118th Congress -- but barely. The 149 women who will serve in the US House and Senate will expand the ranks of female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Alaska carried women across that...
New York Times: Brazilian authorities intend to revive fraud case against George Santos
Law enforcement officials in Brazil will likely reinstate fraud charges against US Rep.-elect George Santos as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House Tuesday under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume, the New York Times reported Monday. According to the Times, prosecutors said...
Unanswered questions about Trump's tax returns
After years of legal battles, pontificating and theorizing, former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are now part of the public record. Many critics and political opponents have theorized that Trump fought the public disclosure of his tax returns because they potentially provided evidence of illegal or politically damaging behavior.
Meet the history-makers of the 118th Congress
The 118th Congress, being sworn in Tuesday, will eclipse several records set by the outgoing Congress. It features a record-setting number of women, 149 -- expanding female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Overall, women of color will also break a record for their representation this year, with 58 serving, and within the House alone, there will be a record number of both Latinas and Black women.
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures. The passage of several of those measures will lead to new state laws this year. And Americans in 2023 will also feel the impact of several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that was enacted over the summer.
'Have you heard I was 83?': Hoyer on stepping back from House leadership
The top three House Democrats who are stepping back from their leadership spots did not coordinate on their decisions to do so, outgoing Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Sunday, adding that "the timing was right." "Have you heard I was 83?" Hoyer quipped about his age in an interview with...
Grab a Beer, Don’t Stay Too Long and More Advice for the New Class of Congress
14 retiring lawmakers on what new members of Congress really need to know.
