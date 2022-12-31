ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Skip the ‘Reckoning’ If You Want Republicans to Move on From Trump

Republicans, you may have heard, are due for a reckoning.They should’ve reckoned with their support for former President Donald Trump when he got impeached the first time. Or after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Or, failing even that, after the midterms. The GOP needs to “fight” about Trump “out loud, in public,” erstwhile Trump adviser and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told The Wall Street Journal in November. “If there was ever a time for the last sensible Republicans to remember that they are the party of Lincoln, the man who saved the Union and its Constitution, and to...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'This made us all unemployable': Trump White House aides respond to January 6 in angry text exchange

A text exchange between Ivanka Trump's chief of staff Julie Radford and White House aide Hope Hicks reveals their anger over then-President Donald Trump's actions on January 6, 2021, hurting them professionally, according to newly released documents collected by the House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection. "In one...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

McCarthy commits to key concession in call with frustrated lawmakers but it's no guarantee he'll win speakership

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy outlined some of the concessions that he has agreed to in his campaign for speaker on a Sunday evening conference call -- including making it easier to topple the speaker, according to multiple GOP sources on the call. But McCarthy could not say whether he would have the votes for the speakership, even after giving in to some of the right's most hardline demands.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

GOP dilemma: If not McCarthy, then who?

As House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has struggled to lock down the votes to become speaker, his top deputy has kept his head down. Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 in the House GOP leadership, has made clear he supports McCarthy, and GOP sources say he has rejected pleas by hardliners to mount a challenge to the California Republican -- all while taking steps to avoid being seen as plotting McCarthy's demise.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Highlights from the latest release of January 6 transcripts

The House January 6 committee on Sunday released another wave of witness interview transcripts. The new release is part of a steady stream of transcript drops from the House select committee in recent days, complementing the release of its sweeping 845-page report. The latest transcript drop comes as the panel...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

A record number of women will serve in the next Congress

A record number of women won election to the 118th Congress -- but barely. The 149 women who will serve in the US House and Senate will expand the ranks of female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Alaska carried women across that...
COLORADO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York Times: Brazilian authorities intend to revive fraud case against George Santos

Law enforcement officials in Brazil will likely reinstate fraud charges against US Rep.-elect George Santos as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House Tuesday under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume, the New York Times reported Monday. According to the Times, prosecutors said...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Unanswered questions about Trump's tax returns

After years of legal battles, pontificating and theorizing, former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are now part of the public record. Many critics and political opponents have theorized that Trump fought the public disclosure of his tax returns because they potentially provided evidence of illegal or politically damaging behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Meet the history-makers of the 118th Congress

The 118th Congress, being sworn in Tuesday, will eclipse several records set by the outgoing Congress. It features a record-setting number of women, 149 -- expanding female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Overall, women of color will also break a record for their representation this year, with 58 serving, and within the House alone, there will be a record number of both Latinas and Black women.
COLORADO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023

As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures. The passage of several of those measures will lead to new state laws this year. And Americans in 2023 will also feel the impact of several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that was enacted over the summer.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy