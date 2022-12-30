SIMPSON ACADEMY SOPHOMORE AVA DUNN SETS MAIS 3-POINTER RECORD, TIES FOR SECOND MOST IN MISSISSIPPI HISTORY, WITH 11 IN VICTORY OVER WESSON

Read full article on original website
mississippiscoreboard.com
Performance Therapy Metro Jackson Player of the Week 1-3-23
Riley Hancock did something only a handful of girls basketball players have accomplished in their careers at Madison-Ridgeland Academy, scoring her 1,000th point last week. Three days later, the 6-foot senior forward had one of the best games in her career with 30 points and 14 rebounds in a 57-52 loss to MHSAA Class 6A Center Hill.
WDAM-TV
Longtime sports reporter Chuck Stinson dies at 60
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chuck Stinson, a Tennessee native who covered sports in Mississippi for three decades, died Monday after an extended illness. Chuck was 33 when he joined WLBT in the summer of 1995, after serving as sports director at WABG in Greenwood. For the next 14 years, he covered every major sports story in Mississippi.
WLBT
3 Things To Know for Tuesday, January 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Chuck Stinson, a Tennessee native who covered sports in Mississippi for...
JSU women win SWAC basketball opener
LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State is continuing their dominance of the SWAC. In the Tigers first conference play action they beat Alcorn 59-49. The highlights and postgame sound can be found in the video above.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Jackson State, T.C. Taylor continue post-Deion Sanders rebuild with offensive hire
T.C. Taylor’s impressive staff rebuilding at Jackson State is poised for another key offensive addition. Sources tell FootballScoop that Taylor, a former Jackson State star named last month as the Tigers’ heir apparent to the departed Deion Sanders, has tabbed Jason Onyebuagu into an offensive leadership role and to work with the offensive line.
Deion Sanders, JSU drive 2022 HBCU football attendance up
The top 25 attended HBCU football games drew close to 1 million fans in 2022. Jackson State and Deion Sanders drove the numbers up. The post Deion Sanders, JSU drive 2022 HBCU football attendance up appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jariyah Covington leads Jackson State past Alcorn State
Jariyah Covington's 17 points lead Jackson State over Alcorn State in SWAC Women's play. The post Jariyah Covington leads Jackson State past Alcorn State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thegazebogazette.com
Crowley’s Career High Leads USM 76-70
Behind Austin Crowley’s 23 second-half points, the Southern Miss men’s basketball team squeaked out a 76-70 New Year’s Eve win over App State (7-8, 0-2 SBC). The Golden Eagles (13-2, 2-0 SBC) moved to 2-0 in Sun Belt play after downing the Mountaineers at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss.
CBS Sports
Watch Alcorn State vs. Jackson State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Jackson State 1-12; Alcorn State 3-9 The Alcorn State Braves will be returning home after a six-game road trip. The Braves and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET Monday at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. Alcorn State won both of their matches against Jackson State last season (65-50 and 61-60) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
fox8live.com
Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood...
WAPT
88-year-old activist Ineva May-Pittman dies in Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. — Activist Ineva May-Pittman was killed in a Jackson house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim...
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
mageenews.com
Tax Cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi Workers
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. In 2022 Mississippi made significant tax cuts, reducing the state income tax from around 7 percent to a flat 4 percent. These tax cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi workers and help make our state more prosperous.
Vicksburg veteran, lawyer announces 2024 run to be next U.S. senator from Mississippi
Ty Pinkins, veteran, lawyer, author and Vicksburg resident, announced his candidacy for United States Senate in the 2024 Democratic Primary Tuesday morning. Although the qualifying period for the 2024 election doesn’t begin until next year, Pinkins said Tuesday he chose to announce his candidacy early and get a head start on campaigning. A campaign event in the Vicksburg area will be announced this month, he added.
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
Suspect who reportedly murdered couple in parked car with two babies inside extradited back to Mississippi
The man accused of killing a young couple who were sitting with two babies is back in Mississippi after being captured in Ohio in November. The Laure Leader-Call reports that Ronald Buckley, 20, was returned to Mississippi after he waived extradition in Ohio. Buckley is charged with two counts of...
WLOX
Holiday traffic in Mississippi with MHP Trooper Cal Robertson
Some say while sales are great, they are struggling to keep up with the demand. Local business owners are working to help make your transition to a healthier lifestyle easier. Another Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect along the coast tonight, so be careful if you have to drive! A few showers are possible, too. We’re going to stay warm and muggy this evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Showers and storms are likely on Tuesday, and there is a risk for some strong to severe storms. There’s the potential for some storms to produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, a few tornadoes, and hail.
Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-59 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg on Saturday, December 31. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just before 8:00 p.m. They found that a man had been struck and killed in the northbound lanes of the road underneath the […]
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
