KOMO News
Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
KOMO News
Seattle police investigate homicide in South Lake Union neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police investigators looking into a homicide that took place in the South Lake Union neighborhood Monday evening. According to police, the homicide occurred in an apartment building at 424 Minor Ave North around 5:30 p.m. According to Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz, the victim is...
KOMO News
Number of deadly Seattle shootings increased in 2022, reports say
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle saw a dramatic rise in violent crime in 2022, including gun violence. The Seattle Police Crime Dashboard shows the number of shooting deaths went up by more than 20% when compared to the same time frame the year prior. People ringing in the New Year...
KOMO News
Dori Monson, longtime Puget Sound radio host, dies at 61
SEATTLE, Wash. — Longtime radio host Dori Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. He was 61. Monson was hospitalized after suffering a “cardiac event” at home on Thursday, Dec. 29. He died at a Seattle hospital on Dec. 31. Monson was the host of the highly-rated...
KOMO News
Man shot in Seattle road-rage incident
SEATTLE — A man was shot during a road-rage incident in the Riverview neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded at 2:39 a.m. near the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest after a witness reported hearing several gunshots.
KOMO News
Gas prices drop across Washington, rise nationwide as new year begins
SEATTLE, Wash. — Average gas prices in Washington have dropped as the new year started while Seattle’s average price rose compared to last week. GasBuddy surveyed 775 gas stations in Seattle and found that the cost of gas has risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week bringing the average to $4.08 a gallon. The current prices are 45.4 cents lower than a month ago, but 6.3 cents higher than a year ago.
KOMO News
Space Needle's New Year's Eve fireworks show returns with drone technology
SEATTLE — Thousands turned out for the New Year’s Eve (NYE) fireworks show at the Space Needle to ring in 2023, the first in-person show since 2019. The midnight fireworks and music celebration, for the first time ever, featured drone light formations in the “skies to add more expression and color to one of the world’s largest structurally-launched firework displays,” according to the Space Needle.
KOMO News
7 stolen vehicles recovered in Georgetown as Seattle police arrest 4 people
SEATTLE — Four people were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and seven stolen vehicles were recovered in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. One of the stolen vehicles was a snowmobile, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). "Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction...
KOMO News
Man killed in Everett hit-and-run
EVERETT, Wash. — A man was killed after being hit by a car that then drove off on Friday evening in Snohomish County. According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to the "vehicle vs. pedestrian collision" just after 7:30 p.m. on the 7100 block of Evergreen Way in Everett.
KOMO News
11 shoplifting suspects arrested for downtown Seattle retail theft operation
SEATTLE — Police arrested 11 shoplifting suspects connected to a retail theft operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives and officers worked with loss prevention teams to locate the suspects, who gathered "items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor" before walking out of the store without paying.
KOMO News
Overlake Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023 shortly after midnight
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Overlake Medical Center & Clinics welcomed its first baby of 2023 shortly after midnight. The Bellevue hospital said Zineb Naqvi was born at 12:04 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 10 1/2 ounces. Naqvi is the first child for parents Urba Haider and Hussain Naqvi of Bellevue. “It...
