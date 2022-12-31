SEATTLE — Thousands turned out for the New Year’s Eve (NYE) fireworks show at the Space Needle to ring in 2023, the first in-person show since 2019. The midnight fireworks and music celebration, for the first time ever, featured drone light formations in the “skies to add more expression and color to one of the world’s largest structurally-launched firework displays,” according to the Space Needle.

