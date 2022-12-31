ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV journalist, dies at 93: report

By Alonzo Small
 3 days ago

Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93, ABC News reports .

Walters joined the network in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. She would go on to co-host the investigative program “20/20,” and daytime television’s “The View.”

Walters retired from TV journalism in 2014.

Born in 1929, Walters’ national broadcast career began in 1961 as a reporter, writer and panel member on NBC’s “Today” show.

She was promoted to co-host in 1974, but she was hired away by ABC in 1976.

ABC News reports that Walters won 12 Emmys over her five-decade career.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.

