Chelsea Handler Is Sick of Male Late-Night Hosts Speaking for Her
Chelsea Handler knows exactly what she wants. After an eventful 2022 that included a celebrated guest-hosting gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the release in December of her latest Netflix special Revolution, the comedian is gearing up for an even bigger 2023. She is set to guest-host The Daily Show in February and, as she readily admits in her return to the The Last Laugh podcast, she is actively pursuing that chair on a permanent basis.Handler talks about finding a new level of confidence on stage, why late-night TV is desperate for female voices, and why she still believes in...
WSVN-TV
‘Fantasy Island’ back with brand new season tonight
Ludacris isn’t the only one who wants to know your deepest desire. “Fantasy Island” is back tonight with a brand new season. Roselyn Sanchez: “It’s feel-good TV. It’s about learning lessons, it’s about letting go. It’s wish fulfillment. It’s a show that allows you to get a little bit of everything.”
Tom Hanks is a curmudgeon with a heart of gold in crowd-pleasing 'A Man Called Otto'
To usher in the new year, and just prior to next week’s Golden Globes, Hollywood is going wide with a number of its Oscar hopefuls. So, to help you separate the pretenders from the contenders, here are my takes on which to see and which to skip: 'A Man Called Otto' is a crowd-pleaser ...
Miley Cyrus fans spot ‘shady’ release date of new single
Miley Cyrus fans have pointed out the “shady” timing of the artist’s forthcoming single.Before celebrating the new year, the 30-year-old pop star surprised fans by announcing the release of her new song, titled “Flowers”. Cyrus even shared a teaser of the track on social media, writing in the Instagram caption: “New year, new Miley, new single. Flowers January 13.”In the short snippet, Cyrus can be heard singing the lyrics, “I can love me better than you can.”The single will be released on 13 January, which also happens to be the same day as Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Although...
