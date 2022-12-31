Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Related
Former CMPD leader calls for reflection as 2023 starts off with deadly shootings
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began two homicide investigations and a death investigation of a child on the first day of the new year. There were 111 homicides in Charlotte during 2022, according to Channel 9. PAST COVERAGE:. The first tragedy happened just after midnight on Jan. 1...
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that someone was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte on Sunday morning. CMPD received an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road around 2:50 a.m. Responding officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Homicide investigation in NE CLT; death investigation near Druid Hills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the intersection of Arrowhead Road and North Tryon Street. Upon arrival, police found a male...
WBTV
CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day. According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
qcnews.com
Accused Ranlo cop in hospital after fatal New Year’s Day shooting
RANLO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An off-duty Ranlo Police officer is still in the hospital after he shot a person who stabbed him on New Year’s Day, police say. The Gaston County District Attorney’s Office charged Ofc. Kwaku Agyapon with first-degree murder after a shooting on Burlington Avenue early Sunday morning.
CMPD investigating death after juvenile shot in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Sunday morning they are conducting a death investigation in after finding a body in north Charlotte. The investigation took place on Moretz Avenue, which is near North Graham Street. CMPD said officers responded to an assaults with a deadly weapon call just...
Union County furniture thief tried to get cash reward for stolen property: Sheriff
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who stole furniture and sought a reward claiming he knew where the furniture was is now facing charges, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies began investigating the theft earlier this year. Surveillance video showed a suspect with socks over their hands and a t-shirt wrapped […]
'It's heartbreaking' | 3 deadly shootings in Charlotte on New Year's Day starts 2023 off the wrong way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new year is off to a violent start in the Queen City as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating three deadly shootings on the first day of 2023, one of which killed a child. The first happened just after midnight on Sunday when gunfire erupted...
WBTV
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
wccbcharlotte.com
Off-Duty Ranlo Officer Charged In Murder
PRESS RELEASE —At approximately 2:15 am on January 1, 2023, the Ranlo Police Department responded to a call for service on Burlington Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed that an off-duty Ranlo Police Officer had been involved in a domestic dispute. Officer Kwaku Riley Agyapon had been stabbed multiple times and had discharged his service weapon, killing the stabbing suspect.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell pair arrested for stealing safe from a Troutman-area home
A man and woman were charged with stealing a safe from a home when the owner was out of town. Steven Floyd Fish, 35, of Mott Road, Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Arthurs Road, Troutman, were each charged with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. A magistrate set bond at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.
North Carolina off-duty officer involved in deadly domestic dispute charged with murder
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty officer who was involved in a deadly New Year’s domestic dispute has been charged with murder by the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office, Ranlo Police confirmed Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday on New Year’s Day on Burlington Ave. […]
WBTV
Off-duty police officer stabbed during domestic dispute in Gaston County, suspect killed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Ranlo police officer was stabbed while responding to a call early Sunday morning, officials said. According to a press release from the Town of Ranlo, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Burlington Avenue, just off of Spencer Mountain Road. Once at the scene,...
WBTV
Off-duty police officer charged with murder after domestic incident in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Ranlo police officer has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute in Gaston County on Sunday morning. According to a press release from the Town of Ranlo, it happened around 2 a.m. on Burlington Avenue, just off of Spencer Mountain Road. Once...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating New Year’s Eve Shooting in West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re asking police for more information after a person was injured in a shooting in West Charlotte. It happened just after 11:30 on Saturday morning on Watson Drive. That’s off West Boulevard, near Remount Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County detectives identify ‘crew sock crook’
MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they believe to be the “crew sock crook.”. A man was caught on surveillance footage earlier this year stealing furniture from a local business wearing crew socks on his hands and a shirt tied around his face. The business recently received a call from 59-year-old Timmy Oxendine asking about a reward for its stolen furniture.
Off-duty officer charged with murder following domestic dispute in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An off-duty Ranlo police officer has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Town of Ranlo. Officials say they responded to a call for service just before 2 a.m. on Burlington Avenue near...
live5news.com
VIDEO: 3 dead after construction site scaffolding collapse in Charlotte
Moscow residents react to the arrest of a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. The suspect in the New Year's Eve machete attack just outside the Times Square celebration was charged Monday with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault. Updated: 5 hours...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Arrested By Hickory Police On Sunday
A Taylorsville woman is facing charges after she was arrested on Sunday. Antoinette Marie McCullough, age 38, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. She’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving with license revoked and defrauding an innkeeper. She was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $7,500. McCullough has a court date scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd in Newton.
Comments / 2