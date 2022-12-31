ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that someone was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte on Sunday morning. CMPD received an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road around 2:50 a.m. Responding officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Homicide investigation in NE CLT; death investigation near Druid Hills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the intersection of Arrowhead Road and North Tryon Street. Upon arrival, police found a male...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day. According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Accused Ranlo cop in hospital after fatal New Year’s Day shooting

RANLO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An off-duty Ranlo Police officer is still in the hospital after he shot a person who stabbed him on New Year’s Day, police say. The Gaston County District Attorney’s Office charged Ofc. Kwaku Agyapon with first-degree murder after a shooting on Burlington Avenue early Sunday morning.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Off-Duty Ranlo Officer Charged In Murder

PRESS RELEASE —At approximately 2:15 am on January 1, 2023, the Ranlo Police Department responded to a call for service on Burlington Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed that an off-duty Ranlo Police Officer had been involved in a domestic dispute. Officer Kwaku Riley Agyapon had been stabbed multiple times and had discharged his service weapon, killing the stabbing suspect.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell pair arrested for stealing safe from a Troutman-area home

A man and woman were charged with stealing a safe from a home when the owner was out of town. Steven Floyd Fish, 35, of Mott Road, Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Arthurs Road, Troutman, were each charged with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. A magistrate set bond at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.
TROUTMAN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating New Year’s Eve Shooting in West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re asking police for more information after a person was injured in a shooting in West Charlotte. It happened just after 11:30 on Saturday morning on Watson Drive. That’s off West Boulevard, near Remount Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County detectives identify ‘crew sock crook’

MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they believe to be the “crew sock crook.”. A man was caught on surveillance footage earlier this year stealing furniture from a local business wearing crew socks on his hands and a shirt tied around his face. The business recently received a call from 59-year-old Timmy Oxendine asking about a reward for its stolen furniture.
UNION COUNTY, NC
live5news.com

VIDEO: 3 dead after construction site scaffolding collapse in Charlotte

Moscow residents react to the arrest of a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. The suspect in the New Year's Eve machete attack just outside the Times Square celebration was charged Monday with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault. Updated: 5 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Arrested By Hickory Police On Sunday

A Taylorsville woman is facing charges after she was arrested on Sunday. Antoinette Marie McCullough, age 38, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. She’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving with license revoked and defrauding an innkeeper. She was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $7,500. McCullough has a court date scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd in Newton.
HICKORY, NC

