Helping Hand Family and Divorce Attorneys Announce the Grand Opening of Newest Clark County Location in Spring Valley Las Vegas

The Minnesota Lawyer has recognized Dr. Artika Tyner as an Attorney of the Year 2022 for outstanding service to the profession. This prestigious award is in recognition of Tyner’s work in promoting racial justice, training and inspiring lawyers and law students to serve as leaders, and developing pioneering research related to diversity, equity and inclusion. Official ceremonies will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO