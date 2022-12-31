-There may soon be a strong new player on the field in the first half of the 2023 NFT season. The Isekai series NFT will be officially launched in the first half of the year!. The ACGN derivative content creation digital platform Isekai will officially open the sale of NFT in the first half of 2023. The platform reported that there are one billion pieces of currency on sale. The specific time of the sale will be announced in the coming weeks, and the platform will determine whether to issue more or fix the total amount based on the circulation of the NFT market in the near future.

2 DAYS AGO