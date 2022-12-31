Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Isekai, the Pearl of the Digital Blue Ocean Era announces its official launch
-There may soon be a strong new player on the field in the first half of the 2023 NFT season. The Isekai series NFT will be officially launched in the first half of the year!. The ACGN derivative content creation digital platform Isekai will officially open the sale of NFT in the first half of 2023. The platform reported that there are one billion pieces of currency on sale. The specific time of the sale will be announced in the coming weeks, and the platform will determine whether to issue more or fix the total amount based on the circulation of the NFT market in the near future.
Woonsocket Call
US-Visa-Online offers a convenient way for travelers to apply for a visa to USA.
Us-visa-online is pleased to announce that it is now offering a fast and convenient online visa application service.With this new service, customers can apply for a visa from the comfort of their own homes without having to travel to a consulate or embassy.The online application process is simple and straightforward, and customers can expect to receive their visas within 5-7 business days. us-visa-online is committed to providing its customers with the best possible experience, and we are confident that our new online visa application service will meet and exceed all expectations.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Woonsocket Call
Flower One Closes Canadian Restructuring Transaction and Implements Plan Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”). Today the Canadian parent company, together with its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”), announces: (i) the implementation of its previously announced plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) presented to affected creditors pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) and a Meeting Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ( “Canadian Court”) granted on November 25, 2022, which Plan was approved by the requisite majorities of affected creditors at a meeting on December 19, 2022 and sanctioned by the Canadian Court on December 21, 2022; and (ii) the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Plan, including a Canadian restructuring transaction pursuant to which the Canadian Company has ceased to own any U.S. operating subsidiaries.
Woonsocket Call
Great opportunity for people to get online visas and travel to New Zealand
New Zealand Visa is pleased to announce that it is now offering a new online application service for customers applying for a visa to New Zealand.The new service offers a convenient and user-friendly way to apply for a visa, and provides customers with an instant decision on their application.New Zealand Visa is committed to providing the best possible service to its customers, and the new online application service is another example of this commitment.We encourage all customers who are planning to travel to New Zealand to use the new service, and we look forward to helping you with your visa application.
Woonsocket Call
Helping Executives Flourish In Business And Living with Andrew Rooke
A former fintech executive shares how business owners and senior executives can overcome stress and self-doubt, navigating complexity with grace and ease. For many executives and business owners, the desire to lead and succeed in their business is deeply personal and what they deem most important in life. And in the course of this striving, it’s all too common for high-performers to experience stress, self-doubt and an emotional rollercoaster, juggling and often compromising their own personal growth, family, and leisure time and the pursuit of meaningful activities.
Woonsocket Call
The Trading Regiment with Rayy Bannzz: A proven source of learning forex trading in 2023
Rayy Bannzz provides valuable high-frequency trading education to help people profit in the financial markets. The growing popularity of forex trading has prompted widespread interest in the forex market. While many people don’t know the risks and rewards of forex trading, Rayy Bannzz is committed to helping people start their trading journey right. The Trading Regiment with Rayy Bannzz provides step-by-step guides to success in the highly volatile space. Rayy Bannzz leverages his experience and expertise to offer reliable and functional trading information.
S.African journalist, 90, delivers news in the desert
Armed with a flask of coffee, some boiled eggs and a towel to shield his bare legs from the scorching sun, 90-year-old Frans Hugo sets off every Thursday to deliver newspapers in the South African desert. Born Charl Francois Hugo in Cape Town in 1932 -- but known to everyone simply as Frans -- he is arguably the last bastion of a dying business.
Woonsocket Call
The Canadian government has just announced the new Visa application process
Today, canada visa online announced that, effective immediately, all prospective visa applicants must submit their applications online. This change is part of our ongoing commitment to provide the best possible experience for our customers. submitting an application online is more convenient and efficient for both applicants and our staff. It also allows us to provide a higher level of service by processing applications more quickly and reducing the need for paper documents.We encourage all prospective visa applicants to begin using our online application system as soon as possible.
Woonsocket Call
ArtRise Created A Brand New Platform to Connect the Physical and Digital Worlds of Art and Asset Tokenization
ArtRise has formed a platform in which physical art creators can reap the benefits of asset tokenization. This integration into the NFT space will expand an artist’s audience and get them in front of more collectors while growing their communities. Asset Tokenization and how it applies to physical assets.
Woonsocket Call
The Wealthy Panda shares eye-opening insight into building wealth through entrepreneurship
The Wealthy Panda shares the tools needed to start, run and promote successful businesses for entrepreneurs to build wealth. Entrepreneurship is a long and frustrating journey; many drop out halfway through. Statistics show that most new businesses don’t make it through the first year, others don’t make it past the second year, and only a few celebrate the fifth anniversary. No one prepares entrepreneurs for the loneliness of establishing a successful business.
Woonsocket Call
Alteogen Enters Into an Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Biosimilar Products Enabled by Alteogen’s Hybrozyme™ Technology
Alteogen Inc. (KOSDAQ:196170) announced today that the company has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Sandoz AG. Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will acquire the world-wide rights to use ALT-B4, Alteogen’s novel hyaluronidase derived utilizing Hybrozyme™ Technology, to develop and commercialize a subcutaneous version of a Sandoz biosimilar product. In addition, the agreement includes an option for Sandoz to license the Hybrozyme™ technology for two further products.
Woonsocket Call
HighRadius Expands with New Office in Kraków, Poland
US-headquartered SaaS leader opens fifth office location in Europe in a strategic move to provide top-notch service to its European customers and partners. HighRadius, the global leader in Autonomous Finance Platforms for the Office of the CFO, announced their new office in Kraków, Poland. HighRadius is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and this will be their fifth regional office in Europe, after London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Paris. The Poland office will focus on recruiting local Finance and Accounting talent to support the implementation and adoption of HighRadius solutions by the growing base of European customers.
New California law requires companies to post salary ranges in job listings for better transparency
The new law came into effect on January 1, 2023. The aim of this law is to reduce gender and racial pay gaps.
Woonsocket Call
Quectel Announces Ultra-Compact LTE Cat.1 bis Module to Address Mid-Range IoT Applications
Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced the launch of the latest addition to its LTE module portfolio, the industrial grade EG800Q-EU LTE Cat.1 bis wireless communication module. An ultra-compact module in LGA form factor, the EG800Q-EU offers greater flexibility in IoT designs and enables a wider range of IoT use cases, particularly for size sensitive applications.
Woonsocket Call
New SBS Better Brakes Brings Next-Level Brake Performance & Environmental Impact
SBS Friction A/S is a Denmark-based supplier of brake pads and friction solutions. SBS Friction A/S, the Danish manufacturer of brake pads for motorcycles, ATVs, SxS, and special applications, announced in 2021 a new strategy that would make the company the first brake pad production center in the industry, to fully embrace a sustainable proof-of-business both in production and in output. One year following, SBS is introducing the first Aftermarket brake pads that have both been refined and optimized for improved brake performance.
Woonsocket Call
Cali Buds Shop Offering the Finest Marijuana & Psychedelic Mushroom Products in the American Market
Cali Buds Shop is a premier American online marketplace, producer, and distributor of premium quality marijuana products. The company has graced the market with top-of-the-line products for over five years and continues providing marijuana enthusiasts with cannabinoids, psychedelics, and mushroom products. United States - January 2, 2023 — Cali Buds...
Cineworld Won’t Sell Assets Individually, Says No Talks With AMC
Exhibition giant Cineworld, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. last September, has said it will not sell off any of its assets individually, and has clarified that neither it nor its advisors have participated in discussions with AMC regarding the sale of any of its cinemas. This comes about two weeks after AMC said it held talks with lenders about potentially acquiring theaters from the portfolio of its rival. In an SEC filing in late December, AMC said talks with Cineworld lenders were related to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process and that an unspecified number of theaters in...
Woonsocket Call
Introducing GaiaBiome: Sustainable innovation with no limitations
GaiaBiome leverages technology and innovation to enhance the quality of life on Earth. Protecting, restoring and expediting the Earth’s natural cycle of life is a commitment that GaiaBiome has made. Finding ways to improve health has been one of the biggest areas of research to help humanity. Humanity's proliferation often has meant stripping away at the Earth’s natural immunity, but GaiaBiome is providing a healthy balance.
Woonsocket Call
EVA TUESDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Enviva Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important January 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action - EVA
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important January 3, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline. If you purchased Enviva securities during...
Comments / 0