ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets’ Joe Harris to miss fourth straight game

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFzd4_0jzEscAV00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As expected, the Nets will be without Joe Harris for a fourth straight game when he misses the New Year’s Eve tilt against the Hornets on Saturday night.

Harris has been back in Brooklyn nursing a sore left knee and hasn’t played since the Dec. 21 rout of the defending champion Warriors.

“He’ll stay at home, rejoin us [in Brooklyn]. Hopefully, we’ll assess him when we get back,” coach Jacque Vaughn said . “But he will not play Charlotte, so no need to fly him. Just thinking it through, keep them there, see what happens in these next three days.”

Ben Simmons (non-COVID illness) and Edmond Sumner (right thumb contusion) both are probable for the Nets on Saturday. David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards and Alondes Williams are all out on G-League assignment.

“Ben did not practice. … [We left him] back at the hotel. Best to keep in there. He’ll fly with us to Charlotte,” Vaughn had said before the team released an injury report. “I guess [Charlotte] could be up in the air as one of those non-COVID [illnesses]. I’m not even sure we’ll list him, but all signs point towards him playing.”

Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris will miss his fourth straight game with a sore knee.
Corey Sipkin

Speaking of that practice, the Nets worked out at Overtime Elite in Atlanta. Kevin Durant — along with the likes of Drake and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos — invested heavily in Overtime, the startup for high school sports. The Nets star took particular joy in seeing the glistening facilities Elite boasts.

“Yeah it’s new day, baby. There’s a lot of money put in put it in. It’s incredible,” Durant told The Post. “[This didn’t exist] when I was coming out 15, 16 years ago. So it’s a fairly new idea. For you to see it come to fruition so fast, man its incredible.“Yeah, it’s a very proud moment to walk in here and see all this, because you see where the game is going now. There’s just so many different avenues for these kids to pursue their dream. This [stuff] is incredible. Coming out of high school you’ve got the option to come here and work on your game every day, still go to school if you want, but make some money. It’s a perfect opportunity.”

Yuta Watanabe is shooting a white-hot 52.3 percent from deep. He was leading the league in 3-point shooting before he got hurt and just misses qualifying right now by a single 3. Watanabe has made 34, and needs one for every game the Nets have played, so 35, according to the league website.

The Japanese forward said that back home New Year’s Eve is more of a family holiday than Christmas. He plans to FaceTime with his parents and family Saturday morning.

“In the morning. It’ll be their midnight,” Watanabe told The Post. “They’ll be 14 hours ahead.”

Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic was fined $25,000 Friday afternoon for kicking the game ball into the stands at the end of the Nets’ 108-107 win over the Hawks on Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Morant aiming to become billionaire by age 30

Ja Morant has lofty goals for his financial future. The Memphis Grizzlies star told Forbes' Jabari Young that he's looking to join the exclusive athlete billionaire club by the time he turns 30 years old. "Me and my mom started a saying right after the season: 'Be a billionaire by...
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

3 NBA coaches who may already be on the hot seat

As we approach the halfway point of the NBA season, more than a few coaches of struggling teams are finding their seats getting toasty. We’re just around 35 games into the season and it’s time to turn on the hot seat for NBA coaches. For our list, we’re looking at coaches that are in charge of potential playoff teams. You won’t be seeing names like Jamahl Mosley, Dwayne Casey or Stephen Silas, whose teams are clearly in a rebuilding stage.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
70K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy