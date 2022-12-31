Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burwell 52, Ansley-Litchfield 29
Lincoln Christian 56, Nebraska Christian 48
Alliance Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Boone Central 69, Adams Central 36
Third Place=
Alliance 41, Broken Bow 21
Amherst Tournament=
Championship=
York 58, Amherst 50
Third Place=
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Kearney Catholic 41
Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Ashland-Greenwood 59, Archbishop Bergan 33
Omaha Roncalli 66, Plattsmouth 31
Battle Creek Holiday Tournament=
Battle Creek 59, Ainsworth 39
Norfolk Catholic 42, Elkhorn Valley 40
Blair Tournament=
Championship=
Aurora 43, Blair 29
Third Place=
Elkhorn Mount Michael 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 50
Brady Tournament=
Brady 56, Anselmo-Merna 26
Hitchcock County 58, Loomis 53
Cambridge Holiday Tournament=
Chamionship=
Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Dundy County-Stratton 44
Third Place=
Cambridge 40, Crawford 22
Chadron Rotary Tournament=
Championship=
Custer, S.D. 52, Chadron 38
Columbus Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Columbus Scotus 42, Columbus Lakeview 40
Creighton Holiday Tournament=
Creighton 61, Bloomfield 43
D-G-M-T Holiday Tournament=
Diller-Odell 60, Meridian 28
David City Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Douglas County West 63, Palmyra 38
Third Place=
Aquinas 50, David City 33
Doane Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 74, Maryville, Mo. 48
Third Place=
Crete 47, Grand Island Northwest 24
East Butler Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Friend 70, East Butler 30
Elkhorn Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Platteview 69, Beatrice 54
Third Place=
North Platte 61, Elkhorn 57
Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Elm Creek 63, Bertrand 31
Consolation=
Gibbon 56, Arcadia-Loup City 39
Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Howells/Dodge 53, Fort Calhoun 50
Third Place=
Centura 48, Sandy Creek 39
Freeman Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Freeman 66, Falls City Sacred Heart 36
Third Place=
Syracuse 57, McCool Junction 40
GICC Holiday Tournament=
Grand Island Central Catholic 53, St. Mary’s 23
Osceola 55, Sutton 49
Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Doniphan-Trumbull 58, Hershey 36
HAC Tournament=
Consolation=
Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Northeast 55
Lincoln North Star 65, Kearney 50
Semifinal=
Lincoln High 59, Lincoln Southwest 56
Lincoln Southeast 61, Lincoln Pius X 54
Kenesaw Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Hampton 45, Kenesaw 38
Third Place=
Harvard 46, Wilcox-Hildreth 43
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Lincoln Lutheran 63, Holdrege 58
Third Place=
Fairbury 54, Arlington 40
Louisville Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Ogallala 69, Louisville 33
Third Place=
Ralston 75, Nebraska City 52
Madison Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Riverside 57, Elgin Public/Pope John 50, OT
Third Place=
Madison 62, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 42
Malcolm Tournament=
Championship=
Malcolm 63, Oakland-Craig 31
Metro Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Omaha Benson 81, Buena Vista 26
Northeast Nebraska Holiday Shootout=
Championship=
Pierce 50, Auburn 39
Fifth Place=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 75, Winnebago 61
Perkins County Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Wallace 44, South Platte 28
Randolph Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Stuart 51, Winside 26
Ravenna Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Sandhills/Thedford 61, Overton 32
Shootout at the Elkhorn=
Ponca 47, Wakefield 44
Sidney Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Chase County 69, Mitchell 33
Silver Lake Holiday Classic=
Championship=
Shelton 75, Exeter/Milligan 52
Third Place=
Red Cloud 43, Silver Lake 41
Tekamah-Herman Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Bancroft-Rosalie 78, Tekamah-Herman 53
Third Place=
Omaha Nation 66, Homer 47
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Southern 60, Johnson County Central 50
Third Place=
Thayer Central 46, Nebraska City Lourdes 27
Waverly Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Waverly 58, Norris 45
Third Place=
Gering 64, South Sioux City 53
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=
A Division=
Championship=
Parkview Christian 56, Johnson-Brock 49
Third Place=
Conestoga 65, Weeping Water 34
B Division=
Championship=
Raymond Central 54, Falls City 48, OT
Third Place=
Sterling 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 45
Wynot Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Wynot 43, West Point-Beemer 37
Consolation=
Humphrey St. Francis 52, Crofton 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0