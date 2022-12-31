ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burwell 52, Ansley-Litchfield 29

Lincoln Christian 56, Nebraska Christian 48

Alliance Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Boone Central 69, Adams Central 36

Third Place=

Alliance 41, Broken Bow 21

Amherst Tournament=

Championship=

York 58, Amherst 50

Third Place=

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Kearney Catholic 41

Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Ashland-Greenwood 59, Archbishop Bergan 33

Omaha Roncalli 66, Plattsmouth 31

Battle Creek Holiday Tournament=

Battle Creek 59, Ainsworth 39

Norfolk Catholic 42, Elkhorn Valley 40

Blair Tournament=

Championship=

Aurora 43, Blair 29

Third Place=

Elkhorn Mount Michael 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 50

Brady Tournament=

Brady 56, Anselmo-Merna 26

Hitchcock County 58, Loomis 53

Cambridge Holiday Tournament=

Chamionship=

Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Dundy County-Stratton 44

Third Place=

Cambridge 40, Crawford 22

Chadron Rotary Tournament=

Championship=

Custer, S.D. 52, Chadron 38

Columbus Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Columbus Scotus 42, Columbus Lakeview 40

Creighton Holiday Tournament=

Creighton 61, Bloomfield 43

D-G-M-T Holiday Tournament=

Diller-Odell 60, Meridian 28

David City Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Douglas County West 63, Palmyra 38

Third Place=

Aquinas 50, David City 33

Doane Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 74, Maryville, Mo. 48

Third Place=

Crete 47, Grand Island Northwest 24

East Butler Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Friend 70, East Butler 30

Elkhorn Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Platteview 69, Beatrice 54

Third Place=

North Platte 61, Elkhorn 57

Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Elm Creek 63, Bertrand 31

Consolation=

Gibbon 56, Arcadia-Loup City 39

Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Howells/Dodge 53, Fort Calhoun 50

Third Place=

Centura 48, Sandy Creek 39

Freeman Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Freeman 66, Falls City Sacred Heart 36

Third Place=

Syracuse 57, McCool Junction 40

GICC Holiday Tournament=

Grand Island Central Catholic 53, St. Mary’s 23

Osceola 55, Sutton 49

Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Doniphan-Trumbull 58, Hershey 36

HAC Tournament=

Consolation=

Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Northeast 55

Lincoln North Star 65, Kearney 50

Semifinal=

Lincoln High 59, Lincoln Southwest 56

Lincoln Southeast 61, Lincoln Pius X 54

Kenesaw Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Hampton 45, Kenesaw 38

Third Place=

Harvard 46, Wilcox-Hildreth 43

Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Lincoln Lutheran 63, Holdrege 58

Third Place=

Fairbury 54, Arlington 40

Louisville Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Ogallala 69, Louisville 33

Third Place=

Ralston 75, Nebraska City 52

Madison Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Riverside 57, Elgin Public/Pope John 50, OT

Third Place=

Madison 62, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 42

Malcolm Tournament=

Championship=

Malcolm 63, Oakland-Craig 31

Metro Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Omaha Benson 81, Buena Vista 26

Northeast Nebraska Holiday Shootout=

Championship=

Pierce 50, Auburn 39

Fifth Place=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 75, Winnebago 61

Perkins County Holiday Tournament=

Third Place=

Wallace 44, South Platte 28

Randolph Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Stuart 51, Winside 26

Ravenna Holiday Tournament=

Third Place=

Sandhills/Thedford 61, Overton 32

Shootout at the Elkhorn=

Ponca 47, Wakefield 44

Sidney Holiday Tournament=

Third Place=

Chase County 69, Mitchell 33

Silver Lake Holiday Classic=

Championship=

Shelton 75, Exeter/Milligan 52

Third Place=

Red Cloud 43, Silver Lake 41

Tekamah-Herman Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Bancroft-Rosalie 78, Tekamah-Herman 53

Third Place=

Omaha Nation 66, Homer 47

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Southern 60, Johnson County Central 50

Third Place=

Thayer Central 46, Nebraska City Lourdes 27

Waverly Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Waverly 58, Norris 45

Third Place=

Gering 64, South Sioux City 53

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=

A Division=

Championship=

Parkview Christian 56, Johnson-Brock 49

Third Place=

Conestoga 65, Weeping Water 34

B Division=

Championship=

Raymond Central 54, Falls City 48, OT

Third Place=

Sterling 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 45

Wynot Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Wynot 43, West Point-Beemer 37

Consolation=

Humphrey St. Francis 52, Crofton 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

