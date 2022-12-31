Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adair Co. 47, Glasgow 43
Anderson Co. 43, Assumption 36
Bath Co. 49, Hopkins Co. Central 42
Bellevue 58, Beechwood 41
Bethlehem 61, Walton-Verona 44
Boyd Co. 52, Lou. Western 39
Bracken Co. 45, Ludlow 32
Brewbaker Tech, Ala. 74, Trigg Co. 51
Bullitt East 67, Monterey, Tenn. 30
Burgin 37, East Bay, Fla. 33
Caldwell Co. 45, Livingston Central 40
Cambridge, Ga. 61, Montgomery Co. 53
Campbell Co. 53, Boone Co. 33
Central Magnet, Tenn. 55, South Laurel 54
Clinton Co. 77, Adair Co. 56
Conner 48, Bellbrook, Ohio 43
Cooper 70, Cov. Holy Cross 36
Danville Christian 62, Spencer Co. 51
East Carter 62, Magoffin Co. 49
East Jessamine 55, Lou. Holy Cross 51
Edmonson Co. 49, Green Co. 32
Ensworth, Tenn. 59, Bowling Green 57
Fairview 58, Hannan, W.Va. 18
Father Ryan, Tenn. 31, Bell Co. 19
Franklin Co. 47, Barren Co. 35
Greenup Co. 57, Bishop England, S.C. 37
Greenwood 72, Owensboro 65
Hazard 60, Breathitt Co. 55
Hou County, Tenn. 62, Wolfe Co. 53
Ider, Ala. 46, Union Co. 45
John Hardin 49, Harlan Co. 46
Johnson Central 62, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 43
Knott Co. Central 44, Belfry 26
Lawrence Co. 64, Morgantown, W.Va. 53
Lee Co. 56, Cordia 39
Lex. Bryan Station 55, Woodford Co. 15
Lex. Sayre 65, Lou. Presentation 49
Logan Co. 49, Wayne Co. 38
Lou. Male 56, Fort Myers, Fla. 47
Lou. Presentation 72, Lou. Moore 46
McCreary Central 53, Butler Co. 46
Menifee Co. 54, Bardstown 49
Mercer Co. 65, South Greene, Tenn. 56
Metcalfe Co. 48, Travelers Rest, S.C. 32
Morgan Co. 72, Pendleton Co. 59
Muhlenberg County 45, Murray 31
Newport Central Catholic 55, Lloyd Memorial 36
North Bullitt 62, George Steinbrenner, Fla. 53
North Hardin 61, Owen Co. 56
North Hopkins 56, Sand Rock, Ala. 41
Notre Dame 89, Holmes 22
Owsley Co. 67, Grundy, Va. 52
Paris 64, Campbellsville 25
Phelps 59, East Ridge 43
Pineville 53, Middlesboro 25
Portsmouth, Ohio 69, Elliott Co. 41
Pulaski Co. 47, Science Hill, Tenn. 31
Rowan Co. 50, Russell 29
Scott Co. 65, Western Hills 50
Simon Kenton 47, W. Chester Lakota W., Ohio 33
South Warren 57, Owensboro Apollo 41
Southwestern 56, Mauldin, S.C. 45
Springfield, Pa. 51, Martin County 46
Taylor Co. 54, Rockcastle Co. 45
Todd Co. Central 58, Murray 33
Washington Co. 56, Frederick Fraize 12
Washington Co. 56, Scott County, Tenn. 12
White County, Tenn. 61, Knox Central 46
Whitefield Academy 43, Great Crossing 35
Williamsburg 63, Lynn Camp 62
Rock Creek Tournament=
First Round=
Christian Academy, Ind. 53, Lou. Collegiate 32
Third Place=
Lou. Collegiate 38, S. Central (Elizabeth), Ind. 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
