Ohio State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adair Co. 47, Glasgow 43

Anderson Co. 43, Assumption 36

Bath Co. 49, Hopkins Co. Central 42

Bellevue 58, Beechwood 41

Bethlehem 61, Walton-Verona 44

Boyd Co. 52, Lou. Western 39

Bracken Co. 45, Ludlow 32

Brewbaker Tech, Ala. 74, Trigg Co. 51

Bullitt East 67, Monterey, Tenn. 30

Burgin 37, East Bay, Fla. 33

Caldwell Co. 45, Livingston Central 40

Cambridge, Ga. 61, Montgomery Co. 53

Campbell Co. 53, Boone Co. 33

Central Magnet, Tenn. 55, South Laurel 54

Clinton Co. 77, Adair Co. 56

Conner 48, Bellbrook, Ohio 43

Cooper 70, Cov. Holy Cross 36

Danville Christian 62, Spencer Co. 51

East Carter 62, Magoffin Co. 49

East Jessamine 55, Lou. Holy Cross 51

Edmonson Co. 49, Green Co. 32

Ensworth, Tenn. 59, Bowling Green 57

Fairview 58, Hannan, W.Va. 18

Father Ryan, Tenn. 31, Bell Co. 19

Franklin Co. 47, Barren Co. 35

Greenup Co. 57, Bishop England, S.C. 37

Greenwood 72, Owensboro 65

Hazard 60, Breathitt Co. 55

Hou County, Tenn. 62, Wolfe Co. 53

Ider, Ala. 46, Union Co. 45

John Hardin 49, Harlan Co. 46

Johnson Central 62, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 43

Knott Co. Central 44, Belfry 26

Lawrence Co. 64, Morgantown, W.Va. 53

Lee Co. 56, Cordia 39

Lex. Bryan Station 55, Woodford Co. 15

Lex. Sayre 65, Lou. Presentation 49

Logan Co. 49, Wayne Co. 38

Lou. Male 56, Fort Myers, Fla. 47

Lou. Presentation 72, Lou. Moore 46

McCreary Central 53, Butler Co. 46

Menifee Co. 54, Bardstown 49

Mercer Co. 65, South Greene, Tenn. 56

Metcalfe Co. 48, Travelers Rest, S.C. 32

Morgan Co. 72, Pendleton Co. 59

Muhlenberg County 45, Murray 31

Newport Central Catholic 55, Lloyd Memorial 36

North Bullitt 62, George Steinbrenner, Fla. 53

North Hardin 61, Owen Co. 56

North Hopkins 56, Sand Rock, Ala. 41

Notre Dame 89, Holmes 22

Owsley Co. 67, Grundy, Va. 52

Paris 64, Campbellsville 25

Phelps 59, East Ridge 43

Pineville 53, Middlesboro 25

Portsmouth, Ohio 69, Elliott Co. 41

Pulaski Co. 47, Science Hill, Tenn. 31

Rowan Co. 50, Russell 29

Scott Co. 65, Western Hills 50

Simon Kenton 47, W. Chester Lakota W., Ohio 33

South Warren 57, Owensboro Apollo 41

Southwestern 56, Mauldin, S.C. 45

Springfield, Pa. 51, Martin County 46

Taylor Co. 54, Rockcastle Co. 45

Todd Co. Central 58, Murray 33

Washington Co. 56, Frederick Fraize 12

Washington Co. 56, Scott County, Tenn. 12

White County, Tenn. 61, Knox Central 46

Whitefield Academy 43, Great Crossing 35

Williamsburg 63, Lynn Camp 62

Rock Creek Tournament=

First Round=

Christian Academy, Ind. 53, Lou. Collegiate 32

Third Place=

Lou. Collegiate 38, S. Central (Elizabeth), Ind. 28

