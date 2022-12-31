MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monday will bring sunny but cool conditions to Middle Georgia following some rain Sunday night. Monday morning began with a few lingering showers and plenty of clouds in Middle Georgia. There were also a handful of foggy spots. The rain cleared quickly and most of the clouds were gone by the sunrise. The sun will now remain with the region the rest of the day. Temperatures will reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s across Middle Georgia. Winds will blow from the north-northwest at 5-13 mph, however gusts could push as high as 20 mph. These winds could add a slight chill to the air, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea for Middle Georgians to keep a light jacket handy. A few clouds may begin to push in from the west during the late evening hours, but that’s all we should see while the sun is out.

