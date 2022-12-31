Read full article on original website
Severe storms possible Thursday
We had some wonderful spring weather in January today, but changes are on the way tomorrow, in the way of strong storms. A strong cold front is on the way and will be traversing the southeast through the day Thursday. As we continue to see moisture transport (increased humidity) and...
Clouds fill in Wednesday ahead of storms Thursday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover will return to Middle Georgia as the next storm system inches closer to the Peach State. Cloud cover will fill in throughout the day across Middle Georgia. For much of the first half of the day it will primarily be upper level clouds, however thicker mid-level clouds will start to move in after lunchtime. Temperatures will reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s across Middle Georgia this afternoon. Winds will also gradually pickup from the south-southwest. While sustained speeds will largely hang in the 5-12 mph range, gusts could push close to 20 mph later this afternoon. An isolated shower, while highly unlikely, also cannot be ruled out.
Staying dry and warm Wednesday, storms return Thursday
Clear skies today, allowed us to warm up into the mid 60s across Middle Georgia through the afternoon. Overnight we will see mostly clear skies with chance for patchy fog and lows dropping into the 30s. Although sunshine will be returning for part of the day Wednesday, expect to see...
Sunny & warm weather returns Tuesday
High pressure has returned to Middle Georgia for the start of the week and with it, sunshine and warm conditions. Overnight we will see an increase in our cloud cover and some patchy fog as well. By Tuesday, however, clearing will be quick, as will our warm up into the...
Sunny conditions return to begin the new week
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monday will bring sunny but cool conditions to Middle Georgia following some rain Sunday night. Monday morning began with a few lingering showers and plenty of clouds in Middle Georgia. There were also a handful of foggy spots. The rain cleared quickly and most of the clouds were gone by the sunrise. The sun will now remain with the region the rest of the day. Temperatures will reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s across Middle Georgia. Winds will blow from the north-northwest at 5-13 mph, however gusts could push as high as 20 mph. These winds could add a slight chill to the air, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea for Middle Georgians to keep a light jacket handy. A few clouds may begin to push in from the west during the late evening hours, but that’s all we should see while the sun is out.
Auto service experts share tips on how to save money at the pump as Georgia gas prices rise
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Gas and diesel prices in Georgia rose overnight after the state’s gas and diesel tax exemption ended. Drivers are seeing an impact at the pump already. Jones County resident Larry Smith says he and his wife are retired, and they’ll have to cut back...
Jon Burns elected as Georgia’s 75th Speaker of the House
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia’s 75th Speaker of the House was elected Monday morning. According to the Georgia House of Representatives, State Representative Jon Burns of Newington was selected to serve as the presiding officer of the House without opposition. Burns will be responsible for determining the leadership and membership of House committees, as well as assigning legislation to committees, calling legislation for debate, and enforcing the rules of the House.
