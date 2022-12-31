Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted for fraud and vehicle burglary in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know who this is?. The Clovis Police Department says they are wanted for both fraud and vehicle burglary. According to Clovis Police, the alleged crimes took place at Walmart and GB3. Anyone with information regarding the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP...
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM: Police look for 2 robbery suspects in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help to identify two suspects of a robbery at a local business. Police say on Monday, December 12, 2022, two men entered the Botines Charros business that is located at 3623 West Shaw Avenue, and walked around the store for several minutes. […]
Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
Man arrested after breaking into home, demanding cash in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after officers say he broke into a home and demanded cash early Sunday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 900 block of W. Sweet regarding a man who broke into a home.
WATCH: Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logs off one final time
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After 42 years in law enforcement, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logged off one final time. She was acknowledged by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) with this heartfelt message via FCSO dispatcher Sheila Ownsbey. Here is the message, as you can also listen to it in the video as […]
PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
Police: Visalia man arrested for attempted home burglaries
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Visalia was arrested for attempting home robberies early Sunday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say around 5:30 a.m., they received a call regarding a man who broke into a home on the 900 block of west Sweet Avenue. As they were arriving, the caller said […]
Multiple arrests after pound of meth, gun found at Fresno apartment
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple arrests were made after over a pound of meth and a gun was found at an apartment in Fresno. Officers were patrolling the area of Blackstone and Dakota Avenues when they say they saw a man jump a fence and go into an apartment through a back window.
Man jailed after crashing into Visalia Police cruiser: VPD
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man was booked into jail after police say his car collided with an on-duty Visalia Police officer’s patrol vehicle Saturday night. Visalia police say one of their officers was traveling northbound on West Street, near Main Street, just before 6:30 p.m. According to investigators, another vehicle driven by 35-year-old Daniel Solis […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim shot and killed in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Friday evening has been identified according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly after 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Turner Avenue regarding gunshots heard in the area and a male subject not moving […]
Man arrested for illegal guns in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested for multiple illegal guns Saturday afternoon in Merced, according to police. A Merced Police officer pulled over a driver around 1:55 p.m. and conducted a search of the car. Officers say they found two semi-automatic guns and ammo, with one of...
PD: 1st homicide of 2023 after Fresno man shot dead
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -Just two days before the new year on Dec. 30, the city of Fresno had its 61st homicide for 2022. Less than 24 hours after Jan. 1, the city had its first homicide of 2023. Police say they responded around 5:15 p.m. to an apartment complex parking lot on Fruit Avenue and […]
On Monday, Fresno police identified the victim of the shooting at the intersection of Turner and Jackson avenues as 40-year-old Luis Alberto Castillo.
Man dead after shooting in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. that a man had been shot. The caller told police that he was trying to drive the victim to a hospital, but that he was unfamiliar with the area.
Tulare PD identify suspect of assault with a blunt object
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Tulare Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon. Police say that on November 24, 2022, a female entered a local convenience store on the 100 block of North J Street with a blunt object similar to a billy club […]
They are the first 2023 newborn babies in the Central Valley
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several medical centers in the Central Valley announced the first babies born on the first day of 2023 and here they are! Sierra View Medical Center: Bonifasio was delivered at 12:10 a.m., baby Bonifasio weighed seven pounds and five ounces, and was 20.5 inches long, his due date was scheduled […]
Tulare police officers are working to solve its first homicide of the new year.
2 adults, 2 teens arrested in possession of firearms in Hanford, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two adult suspects and two teenagers have been arrested following a traffic stop in Hanford after police say they were in possession of firearms. Officers say that on December 28, Hanford Police conducted a traffic stop on a black sedan in the 600 block of South Redington for expired registration. When […]
Madera PD in search of individuals for check fraud
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection with fraud cases. According to the Madera Police Department, they are looking to identify these two individuals shown in the photos provided by Madera PD for allegedly being involved in various check fraud cases. If […]
2 Fresno police officers, 2 others hospitalized after crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Four people were hospitalized Saturday night, after a two-car crash on Freeway 180, involving a Fresno Police Department patrol vehicle. The California Highway Patrol says it dispatched officers to the crash around 8:20 p.m. at State Route 180, east of Abby Street. They say they arrived to find the […]
