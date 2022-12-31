Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Kaweah Health ER 'significantly impacted' with RSV, cold, flu patients
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Kaweah Health is not allowing any visitors to its emergency room right now. The hospital made the announcement late Monday afternoon, saying it has been “significantly impacted” by a high number of RSV, cold, and flu patients. And, since a lot of doctors’...
They are the first 2023 newborn babies in the Central Valley
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several medical centers in the Central Valley announced the first babies born on the first day of 2023 and here they are! Sierra View Medical Center: Bonifasio was delivered at 12:10 a.m., baby Bonifasio weighed seven pounds and five ounces, and was 20.5 inches long, his due date was scheduled […]
Madera Elementary School students collecting canned foods for the community
Students at Pershing Elementary are taking action to help their neighbors in need this holiday season.
yourcentralvalley.com
Take a break mom and dad, Kids Park has hourly childcare
When parents need a few kids-free hours, savvy parents drop their little ones off at Kids Park near River Park. Kids Park is a licensed childcare facility with no commitments and no reservations. Everything is charged to the minute, so kids can stay for an hour or a whole day.
KMPH.com
LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
WATCH: Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logs off one final time
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After 42 years in law enforcement, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logged off one final time. She was acknowledged by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) with this heartfelt message via FCSO dispatcher Sheila Ownsbey. Here is the message, as you can also listen to it in the video as […]
New map shows Valley areas at risk for mudslides and flooding
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has launched an interactive map showing which areas are at risk of experiencing mudslides and flooding.
78-year-old Fresno County man rescued from car after flood waters rose
A Fresno County driver had to be rescued Saturday night from fast-moving flood water.
KMPH.com
New 'Winter Storm Risk Map' created for Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A new 'Winter Storm Risk Map' has been created for Fresno County. The County of Fresno and the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office have created the map so residents can identify high-risk zones in their area. They say they are monitoring incoming storms and...
35-year-old man dies after crashing into canal in Kings County, CHP says
A man has died after crashing into a canal in Kings County early Monday morning.
KMPH.com
Rain erodes part of Auberry Road, causes closure in Alder Springs area
Right now, there are limited routes if you want to visit Shaver Lake. Monday, Fresno County Department of Public Works closed part of Auberry Road in the Alder Springs area. The county says recent rain has eroded parts of the shoulder, making driving conditions dangerous. If you’re looking for other...
KMPH.com
Man rescued by fishermen after truck goes off a cliff near Pine Flat Lake
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — On Sunday morning six fishermen participating in a New Year's Day fishing tournament saved a man whose truck went over a cliff near Pine Flat Lake. Mark Corrente said about 40 boats were on the water Sunday morning when the fishermen just happened to...
PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim shot and killed in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Friday evening has been identified according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly after 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Turner Avenue regarding gunshots heard in the area and a male subject not moving […]
Madera Community Hospital closure prompts warning to plan ahead from county leaders
Madera County leaders are navigating next steps after the Madera Community Hospital closure took effect midnight.
PD: 1st homicide of 2023 after Fresno man shot dead
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -Just two days before the new year on Dec. 30, the city of Fresno had its 61st homicide for 2022. Less than 24 hours after Jan. 1, the city had its first homicide of 2023. Police say they responded around 5:15 p.m. to an apartment complex parking lot on Fruit Avenue and […]
2 Fresno police officers, 2 others hospitalized after crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Four people were hospitalized Saturday night, after a two-car crash on Freeway 180, involving a Fresno Police Department patrol vehicle. The California Highway Patrol says it dispatched officers to the crash around 8:20 p.m. at State Route 180, east of Abby Street. They say they arrived to find the […]
UC Davis student killed, four injured in rollover crash in Mendota
An investigation is underway after a deadly traffic accident in Mendota on Thursday.
Man shot and killed in Tulare's 1st homicide of 2023
Tulare police officers are working to solve its first homicide of the new year.
Man shot and killed in Fresno's last homicide of 2022 identified
On Monday, Fresno police identified the victim of the shooting at the intersection of Turner and Jackson avenues as 40-year-old Luis Alberto Castillo.
