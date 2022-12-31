ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Kaweah Health ER 'significantly impacted' with RSV, cold, flu patients

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Kaweah Health is not allowing any visitors to its emergency room right now. The hospital made the announcement late Monday afternoon, saying it has been “significantly impacted” by a high number of RSV, cold, and flu patients. And, since a lot of doctors’...
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Take a break mom and dad, Kids Park has hourly childcare

When parents need a few kids-free hours, savvy parents drop their little ones off at Kids Park near River Park. Kids Park is a licensed childcare facility with no commitments and no reservations. Everything is charged to the minute, so kids can stay for an hour or a whole day.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

New 'Winter Storm Risk Map' created for Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A new 'Winter Storm Risk Map' has been created for Fresno County. The County of Fresno and the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office have created the map so residents can identify high-risk zones in their area. They say they are monitoring incoming storms and...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim shot and killed in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Friday evening has been identified according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly after 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Turner Avenue regarding gunshots heard in the area and a male subject not moving […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Fresno police officers, 2 others hospitalized after crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Four people were hospitalized Saturday night, after a two-car crash on Freeway 180, involving a Fresno Police Department patrol vehicle. The California Highway Patrol says it dispatched officers to the crash around 8:20 p.m. at State Route 180, east of Abby Street.  They say they arrived to find the […]
FRESNO, CA

