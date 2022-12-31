Fog is blamed on a wreck east of Mendota that sent the driver to the hospital. Deputies were called around 8:30 Sunday morning about a one-vehicle crash at a rural intersection. Thirty-eight-year-old Stephanie Arias of Batavia says she couldn't see a stop sign because of the fog. He hit her brakes, causing her vehicle to slide into a ditch where it hit a fence and grain cart.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO