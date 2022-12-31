ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Vehicle Hits A Pedestrian, Near A Local School

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an accident on the East side. It happened around 3:40 pm near the 2900 block of Charles. Initial reports are saying a...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Shooting in Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting another shooting in Rockford. This one happened at an address near Quincy, in Rockford. Reports of gunfire in the area. Initial reports...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Funeral procession planned for fallen North Park firefighter

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams. Rockford police investigate traffic crash involving injuries on Auburn St. Updated: 11 hours ago. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/2/2023

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams. Rockford police investigate traffic crash involving injuries on Auburn St. Updated: 11 hours ago. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14

BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and Evansville. ﻿ In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 23-year-old...
BROOKLYN, WI
starvedrock.media

Suburban Woman Hurt In Crash Near Triumph

Fog is blamed on a wreck east of Mendota that sent the driver to the hospital. Deputies were called around 8:30 Sunday morning about a one-vehicle crash at a rural intersection. Thirty-eight-year-old Stephanie Arias of Batavia says she couldn't see a stop sign because of the fog. He hit her brakes, causing her vehicle to slide into a ditch where it hit a fence and grain cart.
MENDOTA, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought

ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
ELKHORN, WI
WSPY NEWS

Missing Mendota man found dead

The Mendota Police Department says that a man reported missing on Friday has been found dead. Police had been looking for 65-year-old William Minder, of Mendota since Friday afternoon. Minder was located deceased on Saturday within a few blocks of his home which is on 1st Avenue. Police do not...
MENDOTA, IL
KWQC

2 juveniles injured after crash in Galena

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday, according to a press release. The sheriff’s office received a report of the crash at 11:31 a.m. on W Stagecoach Trail at Heller Lane in rural Galena. Deputies on scene moved a female juvenile from the vehicle and transported her and a male juvenile for treatment of their injuries at an area hospital, officials said.
GALENA, IL
WGN News

5-alarm fire gutted portion of Downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. — A five-alarm fire has gutted a portion of the Downtown Mendota community about 85 miles west of Chicago. First responders were on the scene for hours Friday night putting out flames along Illinois Avenue. There were no reported injuries but the buildings affected housed many local residents and businesses. One specific business was […]
MENDOTA, IL
ourquadcities.com

2 juveniles transported from single-vehicle crash Sunday

A boy and girl from Galena were transported from the scene after a single-vehicle crash Sunday in rural Galena. According to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 11:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on West Stagecoach Trail at Heller Lane in rural Galena.
GALENA, IL

