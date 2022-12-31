Read full article on original website
Related
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
Donald Trump Jr. Gets Holy Hell Over Bible Fundraiser Video
Donald Trump's eldest son was ripped by outgoing GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger and others over the clip.
Hope Hicks on Jan. 6: “We all look like domestic terrorists now”
Hope Hicks attends President Trumps cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House (Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump adviser Hope Hicks was furiously texting during and after the Jan. 6 insurrection complaining about how it would appear to the public and fretting about her future job prospects.
Comments / 0