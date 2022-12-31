ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

Police investigating fatal crash in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal crash Monday evening. Police say two people are dead after a car accident near 21st Street and Prospect Ave. KCPD says only one vehicle was involved in the incident. The crash reportedly occurred just after 4:30 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Police in Kansas City kill man after chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating after officers shot and killed a man following a chase. The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas City Police Capt. Leslie Foreman said a man called police around 8 a.m. Friday looking for help after his car broke down. When an officer arrived the man emerged from nearby woods pointing a gun. He jumped into the police car and led police on a chase. He eventually stopped, exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at officers, who opened fire.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Apartment residents without water since last week demand help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Blanford has lived at Kansas City’s Stonegate Meadows apartment complex for the past 17 years. This past week his living situation became increasingly difficult. Since last week, his apartment building has had no water, as several pipes have burst without heat to multiple...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS

