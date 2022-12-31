Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
"And people act like, 'Oh, you know, it's just the way it is,'" she shouted in frustration. "No, it's not the way it is. This is not OK!". With marijuana legalized in Missouri, KCPD may lift its drug police to fill a shortage of 911 dispatchers.
The death of a Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office deputy is under investigation, the department announced on Monday.
KMBC.com
Mother and an associate of captured Cass County escapee charged for aiding his escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother and an associate of Trevor Sparks have been charged with assisting his escape from the Cass County Jail. Sparks was apprehended Friday, several weeks after he escaped earlier in December. Dawn Branstietter, 54, of Blue Springs, Missouri, the mother of Sparks, and Nicholas...
KCTV 5
Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
Kansas City police investigating crash that killed 2 people Monday afternoon
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a crash that killed two people on Monday afternoon.
KMBC.com
Police identify man shot and killed by KCK officers after driving away in a patrol car
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the man shot and killed Friday morning by police in the 9400 block of Parallel Parkway. The suspect, Thomas Marshall, 53, was a Kansas City, Kansas resident. Police say Marshall pointed a gun at multiple officers and,...
KYTV
Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.
KMBC.com
Police investigating fatal crash in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal crash Monday evening. Police say two people are dead after a car accident near 21st Street and Prospect Ave. KCPD says only one vehicle was involved in the incident. The crash reportedly occurred just after 4:30 p.m.
CASS COUNTY —The search for one of two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City continues. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody early Friday in the 400 Block of Olive Street, according to the FBI. The...
KCTV 5
KCPD tackles dispatcher shortage, may drop anti-marijuana requirement
AdHoc Group Against Crime on KCPD police chief's goal for community repair
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Chief Stacey Graves says she plans to prioritize repairing community relationships.
KCTV 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
3 adults and 2 children hurt in crash Monday night on I-35 in Olathe
One adult suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday night that also injured 3 children and another adult on Interstate 35 at Lone Elm Road.
WIBW
Baldwin City man arrested following attempted capital murder
BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Baldwin City man is behind bars for what police have dubbed an attempted capital murder following two separate shootings outside a local restaurant and library. Just after 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, the Baldwin City Police Department says that officials were called to...
Kansas man faces felony charges for wild incident with a gun
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for a weekend shooting incident. Just after 7p.m. Friday, a suspect identified a 20-year-old Junah Sisney allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun at an establishment called The Bullpen, 811 Eighth Street in Baldwin City, according to a media release from police.
Man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
One man was found shot to death Friday night in east KCMO, marking the city's 169th homicide of the year.
KCTV 5
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas City, Kansas, police shoot, kill man who allegedly stole police cruiser
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is dead Friday after stealing a Kansas City, Kansas, police vehicle and pointing a gun at officers, according to police. The shooting happened near 95th and Parallel Parkway around 8 a.m. A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said a KCK officer responded to...
fox4kc.com
Olathe police shoot, kill man who was armed with edged weapon
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police shot and killed a man late Saturday night who was armed with an edged weapon. Police responded to a reported physical disturbance in the 900 block of East Oakview Street around 11:10 p.m. Upon arrival, police contacted a 27-year-old man at the scene, who...
Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in crash in Johnson County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
