Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Residents Are Protecting Their Pipes With What Fast Food Cup?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even the cold it seems sometimes doesn't it? With the upcoming cold that is on the way, Texans everywhere are preparing their homes to deal with the freezing temperatures. Of course, many things are being done to prep the insides of homes. Faucets left dripping,...
Where Are The Most Fun Cities In Texas? Data Helps Us Decide
Let's face it, anywhere you look in Texas there's bound to be adventure somewhere. A state as big as the Lone Star state has so many different things to entertain someone who is looking to alleviate boredom. However, this is one problem. With so much to do, how does decide...
Why Would The FDA Tell Texas Residents Not To Eat Oysters?
While it doesn't cross our minds, Texas does have a lot of exports of goods around the nation. One of the best examples we can think of? Well, Dr. Pepper of course. Of course, there are many more items that are sent across the nation from the Lone Star State, and since part of the state touches the Gulf of Mexico, seafood is an export from the state. Sometimes, seafood just hits the spot for many. One that might be an acquired taste is none other than oysters.
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret
One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
New Texan Takes to TikTok to Share What’s She Learned About Our State
If you know anything about me, you know how much I love the great state of Texas. Being a Texas native, there's a lot to be proud of, plus we have the best barbecue in the world and HEB lives here. What is there not to love about Texas?. Over...
New Bill Would Outlaw Sale of Puppy Mill Pets in Texas Shops
There's a new bill that has been filed on behalf of our furry friends. On Dec. 2, Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson of Frisco, Texas filed HB 870. It would allow Texas to say no to puppy mill sales statewide. BIG MONEY IN PET SALES. Retail pet stores make large...
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Whataburger Is Feeding Students With $2 Million In Scholarships – Here’s How To Apply
Whataburger is doing what? The San Antonio, Texas based burger company is giving away $2 million in scholarships as they continue their commitment to serving their local communities. Know a student or got a student? Scroll down for information on how to apply. 2 SCHOLARSHIPS - $2 MILLION. Through their...
KTEM NewsRadio
Temple, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0