Coroner releases name of man killed in Bradley Court shooting that left 2 others injured

The Fayette County coroner has identified a man who died after being shot in Lexington late Friday.

Tyron Shaw, 21, of Lexington, was pronounced dead at 7:54 p.m. as a result of the shooting on the 400 block of Bradley Court, the coroner said in a news release Saturday.

Lexington police who were dispatched to a call about an assault on Bradley Court, off Georgetown Street near Price Road, Friday night said they found one person dead and two injured.

Police said the three male victims were on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at about 7:20 p.m.

Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two people who were shot were taken to a local hospital. One had life-threatening injuries. The other victim’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police said in a news release.

Lexington police Lt. Jeremiah Davis said there were no suspects at the scene when police arrived.

Police asked that anyone with information call them at 859-258-3600 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or going through the P3 Tips app at P3tips.com.

The shooting death marked the 44th homicide of 2022 for Lexington. The city broke its previous homicide record with 37 homicides in 2021.

