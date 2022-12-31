Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
NBC reporter who vanished after retracted Paul Pelosi report returns to air
NBC News reporter Miguel Almaguer, who disappeared from network airwaves after his Paul Pelosi report was retracted last month, finally returned on Monday.
Popculture
'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
Al Franken, who resigned from Senate after unwanted kissing claim, among guest ‘Daily Show’ hosts next year
Ten new guest "Daily Show" hosts were announced this week. One is former Democratic Senator Al Franken, another has compared Hispanic Republicans to suicidal roaches.
Popculture
Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade
Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
Sally Field calls Dobbs decision 'uncivilized' on 'The View': 'I think it's criminal'
Sally Field told the hosts of "The View" on Tuesday that she believed the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was "cruel" and "uncivilized."
Comedian Amber Ruffin tells 'The View' hosts Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are 'stark-raving normal'
Amber Ruffin, comedian and host of The Amber Ruffin Show, told the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were "stark raving normal."
Amy Robach, Andrew Shue Fought on Wedding Night: 'It Was Hard To Trust'
"You're not my teammate," Robach said in an interview on "The Doctors."
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Kirstie Alley's Controversial Relationship With Donald Trump Explained
Kirstie Alley's death at the age of 71 was a huge shock to her fans all over the world, alongside her loved ones of course. Alley's children, William True and Lillie, announced her sad passing on Instagram on December 5, writing: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered." Their post noted that the beloved actor died peacefully surrounded by her family. Alley's kids added that her "passion for life ... [and] eternal joy of creating were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
The House Judiciary GOP had quietly deleted the controversial "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet after the rapper praised Hitler.
Donald Trump Pays Tribute to Barbara Walters As Interview Clips Resurface
The former president was asked some tough questions by Walters during a 1990 interview that has been widely shared.
ETOnline.com
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Leonardo DiCaprio has Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter, 23, ‘smitten’ as actor shares the ‘cautionary tale’ he told her
Lorenzo Lamas is "excited" for his 23-year-old daughter Victoria after she boasted over the phone about her new love interest, Leonardo DiCaprio, 48.
Trailblazer, Barbara Walters, Had 3 Husbands, but 4 Marriages
Barbara Walters' life in broadcast journalism was extraordinary. Her life outside of the newsroom was rich and fulfilling, too. Her romantic life was pretty unique as well.
