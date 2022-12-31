ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
The List

What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years

Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Parade

Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Popculture

'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles

Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
OREGON STATE
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
COLORADO STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
The List

Kirstie Alley's Controversial Relationship With Donald Trump Explained

Kirstie Alley's death at the age of 71 was a huge shock to her fans all over the world, alongside her loved ones of course. Alley's children, William True and Lillie, announced her sad passing on Instagram on December 5, writing: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered." Their post noted that the beloved actor died peacefully surrounded by her family. Alley's kids added that her "passion for life ... [and] eternal joy of creating were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."
KANSAS STATE
NBC News

NBC News

571K+
Followers
64K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy