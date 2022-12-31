ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CA

Golden State 143, Atlanta 141

Percentages: FG .486, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Young 3-10, Hunter 2-6, A.Holiday 1-2, Murray 1-4, Collins 1-5, Griffin 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Okongwu 3, Collins 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic, Murray). Turnovers: 13 (Young 4, Murray 3, Okongwu...
Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100

Percentages: FG .459, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Herro 5-9, Strus 3-7, Lowry 2-6, Oladipo 1-3, Vincent 1-3, Butler 0-2, D.Robinson 0-3, Martin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Martin). Turnovers: 11 (Adebayo 3, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, D.Robinson, Herro, Strus). Steals: 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UC SANTA BARBARA 82, UC SAN DIEGO 61

Percentages: FG .489, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Nwaokorie 3-4, Patterson 2-6, Vulikic 1-4, Kosakowski 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tshimanga). Turnovers: 16 (R.Anderson 5, Tshimanga 4, Nwaokorie 3, Roquemore 2, Vulikic 2). Steals: 2 (Nwaokorie 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. UC...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

