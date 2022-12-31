Despite the rain and gusty winds that led to some performances being cut short, more than 6,000 people rang in the New Year at Grand Park’s NYELA, organizers said Sunday. “Revelers of all ages rang in the New Year, filled with some of L.A.’s … favorite DJs, homegrown artists and food trucks; unique art and light installations; and Grand Park NYELA’s signature 3D lightshow spectacular countdown to midnight projected on the west facade of L.A.’s iconic 24-story City Hall building,” Grand Park officials said in a statement.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO