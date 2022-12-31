Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Forecasters Predict More Rain This Week Across Southland
Monday morning’s crisp weather — a picturesque backdrop for the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena — isn’t expected to last, with rainfall set to start as soon as this evening, according to Southland forecasters. Part of a new wave of storms expected this week, the National...
mynewsla.com
High Chance of Rain Coming This Week in Riverside County
A wind advisory was in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday evening in the Riverside County mountains, with forecasters warning that unsecured objects could be blown down and “a few power outages may result,” according to the National Weather Service. Gusts up to 50 mph were expected in the mountains.
mynewsla.com
SoCal Gets Break from Rain for New Year’s Day, But More Storms Coming
The Southland was drying out from a wet New Year’s Eve Sunday and looking forward to two days of dry, crisp weather before more rain hits the area later this week. The forecast for Monday’s Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena calls for cloudy skies and cold temperatures but no rain, according to the National Weather Service.
mynewsla.com
Rain Prompts Warning Against Swimming at LA County Beaches
With rain falling across the Southland, Los Angeles County health officials Saturday are again warning people to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains or rivers due to possible bacterial infection. The county Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water quality rain advisory that will be in...
mynewsla.com
Woman Rescued From 40 Feet of Water in Jurupa Valley
A woman was rescued Sunday after being stuck in 40 feet of water in the Santa Ana river bottom. The rescue was reported at 3:16 a.m. Sunday near Market Street and Via Cerro in Jurupa Valley, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A water rescue crew from the fire...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into Tree in Jurupa Valley Leaving One Person Trapped
One person became trapped inside a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Jurupa Valley Monday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:57 a.m. at Crestmore and Loring Ranch roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the driver from the vehicle,...
mynewsla.com
South El Monte House Damaged by Flames
Flames damaged a house in South El Monte Monday morning. The fire was reported at 2:44 a.m. in the 2600 block of Marybeth Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Rangel. Heavy smoke and flames were showing from the home’s attic when firefighters arrived, Rangel said....
mynewsla.com
Twelve People Injured in Jurupa Valley Vehicle Crash
Twelve people were injured in a crash in Jurupa Valley Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road. Seven people suffered minor injuries and five had moderate injuries. Sierra Avenue was closed at Armstrong Road.
mynewsla.com
Fire in Sun Valley Apartment Quickly Put Out
Firefighters quickly put out flames in a second-floor unit of a Sun Valley apartment building Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported at 4 p.m. at 7240 N. Lankershim Blvd., said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. Smoke was showing from the apartment when firefighters arrived, Stewart said. The...
mynewsla.com
Grand Park New Year’s Eve Celebration Returns After Two Years of Cancellations
Despite the rain and gusty winds that led to some performances being cut short, more than 6,000 people rang in the New Year at Grand Park’s NYELA, organizers said Sunday. “Revelers of all ages rang in the New Year, filled with some of L.A.’s … favorite DJs, homegrown artists and food trucks; unique art and light installations; and Grand Park NYELA’s signature 3D lightshow spectacular countdown to midnight projected on the west facade of L.A.’s iconic 24-story City Hall building,” Grand Park officials said in a statement.
mynewsla.com
Average LA, Orange County Gas Prices At Second-Highest Amount To End Year
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was at its second-highest amount to end a year Saturday, despite a recent run of 75 decreases in 79 days totaling $2.069. The average price rose 1.3 cents Saturday to $4.486, according to figures from the...
mynewsla.com
Person Dies From Possible Seizure In Vehicle On 60 Freeway In Rowland Heights
A person died Monday in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights. The person was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west of Fullerton Road around 7:30 p.m., SGV Watch reported. It was unclear if the person was the driver and whether anyone else was in the vehicle.
mynewsla.com
Body Found at Base of Cliff Near San Pedro’s Sunken City
A body was found Sunday at the base of a cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro, authorities said. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call at 10:38 a.m. Sunday from county lifeguards reporting a possible fatality at the base of the cliff. The victim was located and a...
mynewsla.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Man in Mission Hills
A man in his 50s died after his vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday at Sepulveda and Brand boulevards, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The vehicle was southbound...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Battle Fire Burning Pallets Of Hand Sanitizer
Firefighters Monday are battling a stubborn pallet fire in downtown Los Angeles, which has morphed into a hazardous materials incident, authorities said. Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched at 12:21 p.m. to 1100 E. 16th St., to what they’ve described as “a deep-seated fire” without a large amount of active flames burning within pallets of hand sanitizer, which is clean burning.
mynewsla.com
Fire in El Cerrito House Displaces Five Residents
Five residents were displaced Monday morning when flames engulfed the roof of their two-story home in the unincorporated El Cerrito area near Corona. The fire was reported at 12:41 a.m. in the 7100 block of Calico Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The roof was fully involved in...
mynewsla.com
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian Walking in Chatsworth Alley
A man was killed in the Chatsworth area when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking in an alley. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Sunday around the 8400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. The westbound vehicle struck...
mynewsla.com
Battery Fire Damages Tustin House
Electrical failure of a lithium-ion battery was determined to have caused a two-alarm house fire in unincorporated Tustin Sunday. Thick black smoke was spewing from the two-story house in video shot while firefighters worked to put out the blaze, which was reported at 4:48 p.m. in the 18700 block of Pinto Lane, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
mynewsla.com
LAFD Extinguishes House Fire In Boyle Heights
Firefighters knocked down a house fire in Boyle Heights Monday. The blaze at 2706 E. Fourth St. was reported at 3:22 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The department dispatched 26 firefighters to the scene. The fire was extinguished in 17 minutes, Stewart said. No...
mynewsla.com
Biker Killed, Passenger Injured in Crash With Railroad Crossing Gate
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist, who...
