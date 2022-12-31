Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Driver Shot to Death on 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley
A driver was shot to death on the 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley, authorities said Sunday. The shooting happened on the southbound 215 Freeway at Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responding CHP officers found a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped within the center median...
mynewsla.com
CHP Officers Conducting Three-Day Anti-DUI Crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Riverside County and around the state is underway Saturday and will continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol initiated its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into Tree in Jurupa Valley Leaving One Person Trapped
One person became trapped inside a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Jurupa Valley Monday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:57 a.m. at Crestmore and Loring Ranch roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the driver from the vehicle,...
mynewsla.com
Twelve People Injured in 5-Vehicle Crash in Jurupa Valley
Twelve people were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Jurupa Valley Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road. There were a total of 15 occupants in the five vehicles involved, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. At least seven people were taken to a hospital “with various degrees of injuries,” Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez said.
mynewsla.com
Woman Rescued From 40 Feet of Water in Jurupa Valley
A woman was rescued Sunday after being stuck in 40 feet of water in the Santa Ana river bottom. The rescue was reported at 3:16 a.m. Sunday near Market Street and Via Cerro in Jurupa Valley, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A water rescue crew from the fire...
mynewsla.com
Fire in El Cerrito House Displaces Five Residents
Five residents were displaced Monday morning when flames engulfed the roof of their two-story home in the unincorporated El Cerrito area near Corona. The fire was reported at 12:41 a.m. in the 7100 block of Calico Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The roof was fully involved in...
mynewsla.com
No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $21 million. Three tickets each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a liquor store in Inglewood, a convenience store in San Bernardino and a drug store in Chula Vista, and are each worth $13,615 the California Lottery announced.
mynewsla.com
Garage Fire Spreads to Attic of Riverside Home
Flames spread from the garage of a Riverside house into its attic space Saturday evening before firefighters put them out. The fire was reported at 6:43 p.m. at a house in the 7300 block of Woodland Drive, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion chief Bruce Vanderhorst. Firefighters had the flames...
mynewsla.com
High Chance of Rain Coming This Week in Riverside County
A wind advisory was in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday evening in the Riverside County mountains, with forecasters warning that unsecured objects could be blown down and “a few power outages may result,” according to the National Weather Service. Gusts up to 50 mph were expected in the mountains.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Gas Prices At Second-Highest Year-End Amount
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was at its second-highest amount to end a year Saturday, despite a recent run of 76 decreases in 79 days totaling $2.223. The average price rose 1.9 cents Saturday to $4.346, according to figures from the AAA...
mynewsla.com
City’s Favorite Fruit to Fall from Tower to Mark New Year
Residents and officials of Temecula will greet 2023 Saturday evening with a salute to fruit, lowering a batch of grapes from the city’s clock tower to mark the final moments of the current year and welcome the New Year. The annual “grape drop” celebration will begin at 6 p.m....
