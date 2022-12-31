Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Suspect sought in East LA fatal shooting
A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles Sunday night, authorities said.The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Arriving deputies found a man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.Suspect information and motive were not available.Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
mynewsla.com
Driver Leaves Scene Of Fatal Crash, Calls Police To Report Incident
A motorist who fatally struck a man in Long Beach later contacted police to report the incident and cooperate with the investigation, authorities said Monday. Officers dispatched at 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard located the victim in the roadway, appearing to have been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in Canoga Park alley
A man was found dead in an alley in Canoga Park, authorities said today. Someone discovered the body face down in an alley about 9 a.m. Sunday near the east side of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in 215 Freeway shooting in Moreno Valley
Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed while driving on the 215 Freeway near Moreno Valley Saturday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to the southbound side of the freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired on the freeway.
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian Walking in Chatsworth Alley
A man was killed in the Chatsworth area when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking in an alley. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Sunday around the 8400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. The westbound vehicle struck...
1 killed in shooting outside 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the convenience store located on Mission Road and Selig Place. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. Homicide investigators were called to the scene after officers learned that one person had been fatally shot. It was unclear whether they were pronounced dead at the scene or hospitalized as a result of the shooting. Authorities provided no further information.
Motorcyclist killed at South L.A. railroad crossing
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when the motorcycle crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.The motorcycle was traveling westbound on Imperial Highway when the driver crashed into a railroad crossing gate.The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the passenger, a woman who approximately 19 years old, to a hospital with critical injuries.
Elderly woman reported missing in Antelope Valley
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo of a 73-year-old woman suffering from dementia and diabetes who went missing Sunday in Lancaster. Ernestine D. McHenry Martin was last seen at about 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of Arious Way, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Martin’s...
Long Beach Post
Man wounded in shooting on Locust Avenue, police say
Long Beach police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized Saturday evening. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
One Year Ago Today (January 2, 2022)…Union Says LAPD Officer in Fatal Shooting of Teen Was Following Training
One Year Ago Today (January 2, 2022)…The police officer who inadvertently shot a 14-year-old girl to death while confronting a suspect at a Burlington store in North Hollywood had recently completed a course on how to handle an active shooter situation and was properly following his training, the officer’s union told City News Service.
Man found dead following shooting in Compton; suspect arrested
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Compton. The shooting is said to have occurred at around 9:50 p.m. Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were dispatched to the scene, located in the 1700 block of North Long Beach Boulevard, after receiving calls of shots fired int he area. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Compton resident Danthony Malone dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from Compton Fire Department paramedics. Witnesses provided investigators with a description of both the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, which led them to stopping a vehicle matching the description at a later time. They learned that the driver lived at the location where the shooting occurred, and was in possession of a firearm similar to the one they believe was used to kill Malone. Deputies arrested the suspect, though no further information was provided due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Anyone with additional information on the shooting was urged to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.
Man found dead on Compton bridge
COMPTON, Calif. – A man has been found dead hanging from a bridge in Compton. Compton City Manager Thomas Thomas alerted members of the council this morning about the discovery. Residents report the body was seen hanging from the Artesia Bridge across from the casino. The bridge has been...
Teen burglar caught on video vandalizing home in Beverly Hills
Newly released surveillance footage shows a teenager breaking into a home that’s under construction in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills and vandalizing the property. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, and officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department told KTLA that the suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.
