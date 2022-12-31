Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian Walking in Chatsworth Alley
A man was killed in the Chatsworth area when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking in an alley. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Sunday around the 8400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. The westbound vehicle struck...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A man was killed in the Chatsworth area when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking in an alley. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Sunday around the 8400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The westbound vehicle struck the man, said to be in...
mynewsla.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Man in Mission Hills
A man in his 50s died after his vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday at Sepulveda and Brand boulevards, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The vehicle was southbound...
mynewsla.com
Biker Killed, Passenger Injured in Crash With Railroad Crossing Gate
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist, who...
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in South L.A. crash
A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the unidentified man was driving the motorcycle […]
mynewsla.com
Shooting in South Los Angeles Kills One Man, Wounds Another
A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable vital signs in a...
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured after crashing into railroad crossing in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead In Canoga Park Alley
A man was found dead in an alley in Canoga Park, authorities said Monday. Someone discovered the body face down in an alley about 9 a.m. Sunday near the east side of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The deceased was described as...
Fundraiser held for family of woman killed in hit-and-run at South LA street takeover
A fundraiser was held for the family of a woman in her 20s who was struck and killed during a street takeover at an intersection in South Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Person Dies From Possible Seizure In Vehicle On 60 Freeway In Rowland Heights
A person died Monday in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights. The person was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west of Fullerton Road around 7:30 p.m., SGV Watch reported. It was unclear if the person was the driver and whether anyone else was in the vehicle.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man dead
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable...
onscene.tv
Man Shot And Killed Outside LAPD Police Station | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12/30/22 12:00 A.M. LOCATION: Martin Luther King Jr and Denker CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: LAPD officers are investigating a shooting that killed a man outside their station. At this time, it is unclear if officers heard the shots or came upon the victim. Officers requested paramedics to the scene for a male victim in his forties not responsive. Paramedics arrived and attempted life saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.. At this time there is no suspect information. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
GoFundMe set up for victim in South LA crash involving Metro train that split car in half
One of the people injured in a crash involving a Metro Blue Line train in South Los Angeles is still recovering, and an effort is underway to raise money for her and her family.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (January 2, 2022)…Union Says LAPD Officer in Fatal Shooting of Teen Was Following Training
One Year Ago Today (January 2, 2022)…The police officer who inadvertently shot a 14-year-old girl to death while confronting a suspect at a Burlington store in North Hollywood had recently completed a course on how to handle an active shooter situation and was properly following his training, the officer’s union told City News Service.
Suspect sought in East LA fatal shooting
A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles Sunday night, authorities said.The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Arriving deputies found a man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.Suspect information and motive were not available.Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed While Trying to Push Disabled Van in Long Beach
A 62-year-old man pushing his disabled van in Long Beach was killed when his vehicle was struck by a speeding Lexus driven by a suspected drunk driver with an expired license, authorities said Sunday. David Grace, 33, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and drunk driving,...
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run suspect and 2 other drivers in fatal Long Beach incident
A pedestrian was pronounced dead after being struck by three drivers in Long Beach, one of which fled the scene.
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into Tree in Jurupa Valley Leaving One Person Trapped
One person became trapped inside a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Jurupa Valley Monday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:57 a.m. at Crestmore and Loring Ranch roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the driver from the vehicle,...
Long Beach Post
Pedestrian killed in DUI crash in North Long Beach, police say
A man died Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle in North Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
mynewsla.com
Driver Shot to Death on 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley
A driver was shot to death on the 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley, authorities said Sunday. The shooting happened on the southbound 215 Freeway at Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responding CHP officers found a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped within the center median...
Comments / 1