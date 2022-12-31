INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12/30/22 12:00 A.M. LOCATION: Martin Luther King Jr and Denker CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: LAPD officers are investigating a shooting that killed a man outside their station. At this time, it is unclear if officers heard the shots or came upon the victim. Officers requested paramedics to the scene for a male victim in his forties not responsive. Paramedics arrived and attempted life saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.. At this time there is no suspect information. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO