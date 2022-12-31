ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The Aztecs end 2022 on high note with 76-67 win over the Runnin Rebels

The Aztecs capped off 2022 on New Year’s Eve with a big conference match-up against the UNLV Runnin Rebels, who are one of the seven Mountain West teams with double-digit wins in Las Vegas. The Red and Black came off a 71-55 win against the Air Force Falcons to extend their undefeated streak to 8-0 at Viejas Arena, which also got them to 10 wins on the season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Jaywalking with "no immediate danger" is now legal in California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jaywalking is now legal in California. It’s a new law that impacts everyone in San Diego, but not everyone is happy about it. “I think everyone jaywalks here,” said Jean Haulman, an Ocean Beach resident. Some people do it discreetly... “I’ve jaywalked on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County

Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Body of Male Found in Transient Camp Near Interstate 805

The San Diego County Medical Examiner responded Monday morning after a body was found on Home Avenue near an Interstate 805 onramp. San Diego police officers answered the call of a dead male in a transient camp next to the northbound onramp at around 11 a.m., according to OnScene.TV. Once they found the remains, they summoned the California Highway Patrol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SDG&E customers already seeing their bills climb ahead of 2023 rate hikes

SAN DIEGO — “If it keeps going up, I don't know what I am going to do,” said Clairemont homeowner Tammy Smith. Smith shares her three-bedroom, 1,100-square-foot home with two roommates to help her save on the bills. When Smith looked at her December SDG&E bill, she was stunned and posted about the year-over-year increase on the NextDoor app.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista

The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Police Searching for Missing Man, 45

Police asked for the public’s help to find a 45-year- old man who has difficulty communicating and has memory issues who went missing in San Diego. Luis Rubio Hoffman was last seen near 700 65th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to San Diego Police. Hoffman is Hispanic. He...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Minimum wage in the city of San Diego increases from $15.00 to $16.30 an hour

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Sunday, as the city's minimum wage increases from $15 to $16.30 an hour. The change applies to all employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the geographic boundaries of San Diego. The change is in accordance with the city's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, approved in 2016.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Photos: Jeremy Renner through the years

Jeremy Renner through the years SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Jeremy Renner of Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
SAN DIEGO, CA
New 2023 California law cracks down on dangerous, deadly 'side shows'

SAN DIEGO — California will soon be cracking down even more on "side shows" or "street takeovers," which are becoming more and more common here in San Diego. Beginning Jan. 1, a new law hits the books allowing authorities to charge a driver with vehicular manslaughter if someone dies as a result of a side show or street racing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
365-day Licenses go into effect on New Year’s Day

Submit your best fishing photo and every 2 weeks we’ll pick our favorite and run it in this column. Winner will also receive 2 half-day passes plus rod and reel rental ($65–$75 value each) for a sport fishing trip courtesy of the San Diego Sportfishing Council. Dock Totals...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs

If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
SAN DIEGO, CA

