eastvillagetimes.com
The Aztecs end 2022 on high note with 76-67 win over the Runnin Rebels
The Aztecs capped off 2022 on New Year’s Eve with a big conference match-up against the UNLV Runnin Rebels, who are one of the seven Mountain West teams with double-digit wins in Las Vegas. The Red and Black came off a 71-55 win against the Air Force Falcons to extend their undefeated streak to 8-0 at Viejas Arena, which also got them to 10 wins on the season.
San Diego Channel
Jaywalking with "no immediate danger" is now legal in California
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jaywalking is now legal in California. It’s a new law that impacts everyone in San Diego, but not everyone is happy about it. “I think everyone jaywalks here,” said Jean Haulman, an Ocean Beach resident. Some people do it discreetly... “I’ve jaywalked on...
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
escondidograpevine.com
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County
Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
iheart.com
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
Body of Male Found in Transient Camp Near Interstate 805
The San Diego County Medical Examiner responded Monday morning after a body was found on Home Avenue near an Interstate 805 onramp. San Diego police officers answered the call of a dead male in a transient camp next to the northbound onramp at around 11 a.m., according to OnScene.TV. Once they found the remains, they summoned the California Highway Patrol.
San Diego Gets One Dry Day Before More Pacific Storms Move Through Region
San Diego will get one day without significant rain on Monday before another series of storms move through the region, the National Weather Service said. “Showers will decreased today, then increase again late tonight into Tuesday morning as a weaker and fast-moving low pressure moves inland through California,” the weather service said.
SDG&E customers already seeing their bills climb ahead of 2023 rate hikes
SAN DIEGO — “If it keeps going up, I don't know what I am going to do,” said Clairemont homeowner Tammy Smith. Smith shares her three-bedroom, 1,100-square-foot home with two roommates to help her save on the bills. When Smith looked at her December SDG&E bill, she was stunned and posted about the year-over-year increase on the NextDoor app.
Float featuring San Diegans wins ‘most beautiful’ award in 2023 Rose Parade
A nonprofit dedicated to adding the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue won the 2023 Rose Parade’s top award for a float that features fellow San Diegans, announced “Lifesharing” a sponsor of the nonprofit.
chulavistatoday.com
SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista
The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
San Diego County to Get Break from Rain Monday, But More Storms Coming
Scattered showers were expected to continue across San Diego County Sunday as the trough responsible for Saturday night’s heavy rainfall departs to the east, the National Weather Service said. Gusty winds may continue in conjunction with some rain and snow showers over the mountains, so the winter weather advisory...
San Diego Police Searching for Missing Man, 45
Police asked for the public’s help to find a 45-year- old man who has difficulty communicating and has memory issues who went missing in San Diego. Luis Rubio Hoffman was last seen near 700 65th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to San Diego Police. Hoffman is Hispanic. He...
Minimum wage in the city of San Diego increases from $15.00 to $16.30 an hour
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Sunday, as the city's minimum wage increases from $15 to $16.30 an hour. The change applies to all employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the geographic boundaries of San Diego. The change is in accordance with the city's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, approved in 2016.
paddleyourownkanoo.com
San Diego Airport Has Run Dry of Jet Fuel, Resulting in Lengthy Diversions For Some United and British Airways Flights
San Diego International Airport has reportedly run dry of jet fuel after a major fuel pipe leaking serving San Diego County proved harder to fix than initially anticipated. As a result, some flights from the airport are now being canceled, while others are being forced to divert for short refuelling stops.
Carlsbad police find body in brush near Interstate 5
A decomposed body was found in the brush on the side of Interstate 5, Carlsbad police said Saturday.
New 2023 California law cracks down on dangerous, deadly 'side shows'
SAN DIEGO — California will soon be cracking down even more on "side shows" or "street takeovers," which are becoming more and more common here in San Diego. Beginning Jan. 1, a new law hits the books allowing authorities to charge a driver with vehicular manslaughter if someone dies as a result of a side show or street racing.
San Diego weekly Reader
365-day Licenses go into effect on New Year’s Day
Submit your best fishing photo and every 2 weeks we’ll pick our favorite and run it in this column. Winner will also receive 2 half-day passes plus rod and reel rental ($65–$75 value each) for a sport fishing trip courtesy of the San Diego Sportfishing Council. Dock Totals...
New Year’s Winner – SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K Sold in South Bay
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday’s SuperLotto Plus drawing as the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to $21 million. Three tickets each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including at a a CVS on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista, the California Lottery announced.
travelnowsmart.com
